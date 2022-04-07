Intermediate Java Developer

Intm Java Development opportunity to be situated in Bryanston on a Hybrid model. You will research, analyze and evaluate requirements for existing and new software applications. You will also be involved on the entire SDLC which involves designs, development, testing and maintaining software solutions.

Requirements:

Degree/Diploma in Software / Computer Science

3+ years development experience

Experience on entire SDLC

Jira, Confluence and other ticketing system experience

Database Design

Java8

HTML5, JavaScript, Typescript, CSS, Node.js and [URL Removed] PostgreSql and other relational databases

Experience in CI/CD tools such as Jenkins, Bamboo, Bitbucket Pipelines

Proficient in source control tools

Experience with containerisation (Docker)

Experience with Linux (SSH, monitoring logs, etc)

ElasticSearch, Logstash, Kibana and cloud technologies will be advantageous

KPA’s:

Constructs and implements software platforms at Application and enterprise sub-system level

Understands system functionality at enterprise sub-system level

Understands and interprets complex technical system specifications

JAD sessions

Produces technical and user documentation

Work with a project team

Apply now!

For more IT jobs, please visit [URL Removed]

If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider the vacancy application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database for any other suitable roles / positions.

For more information contact:

Naydene Cronje

Team Lead

[Email Address Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position