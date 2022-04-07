IT Development Manager

IT Development Manager

Key performance areas

Manage the Software Development Team and all related activities.

Shows appetite and aptitude for owning responsibility of technical decisions and direction for one or many projects/teams.

Aptly manages team demands on his/her and other team member’s time and shows willingness/ability to delegate technical execution or responsibilities to ensure on-time delivery as per deadlines.

Directs technical aspect of operations related to escalated client accounts or high severity issues as they affect or confront a project or team.

Takes leadership for improving the company’s technical awareness, depth and use of technology across the business.

Takes leadership for the evolution of company level best practices, standards, and policies as it related to software development.

Skills and experience required

IT Degree

At least 5 years’ experience

A recognized expert in specific areas related to software development.

Provide leadership for all aspects of the software development life cycle that pertain to the Software Development Team (analysis, design, implementation, testing, etc) and associated execution models (e.g. Waterfall, Agile, Iterative Development, etc.);

Provide insight and guidance where necessary for other aspect of the SDLC (e.g. requirements, documentation, etc.)

Provide leadership and direction for associated execution models (e.g. Waterfall, Agile, Iterative Development, etc.).

Highly experienced in OO Principles and Techniques, Microsoft MVC Framework and ASP.NET.

Highly experienced in C#, .NET, Webservices.

Highly Experienced with front-end development with Razor, JavaScript, AJAX,

HTML and jQuery.

Experience writing complex SQL queries, Stored Procedures, and other db objects working with MS SQL Server 2008 or above.

Competent with version control technologies (eg. SVN or TFS).

Familiar with Kendo / Telerik.

In depth knowledge of web development.

To apply, please send your CV, copies of qualifications and skills matrix to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

staff management

Software Development

Project Management

C#

.Net

Sql Server

MVC

Javascript

Project Management Software Development

ASP NET

Agile Methods

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position