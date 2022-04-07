Java Angular Developer

10 months extendable contract
Custom digital solution development advantageous
? Oracle Java Certification 7/8 (e.g. SCJP/ OCJP etc.) is an advantage.
? Java EE 7 (EJB3.1, CDI, JPA, JAX-RS,JAXB)
? Relevant knowledge on RESTful API,SOAP, JSON, OData
? Experience working with Spring,SpringBoot, Quarkus -> 3 years+
? Experience working with J2EE
Application servers: JBoss, Glassfish,Apache Tomcat, etc.
? Experience with Build, repository, andCI tools such as Git, Bitbucket,Jenkins, Sonar, Nexus, Hibernate,Flyway (Database migration tool).
? Micro-service Architecture
? PostgreSQL / Oracle / MS SQL Server
? Exposure to SDLC, Agile methodologyis highly desirable
? Atlassian tools (JIRA, Confluence,Bitbucket)
? AWS ECS, Lambda, ALB, NLB,Route53 would be advantageous
Web:
? Experience with Web componentswould be advantageous
? Strong emphasis on modern JavaScriptframeworks like React, AngularJS,Angular 8 ( 3 years experience)
? Full-stack – back end through front endexperience.
? RESTful API / Working with JSON
? jQuery / Ajax
? Build responsive HTML, CSS3 andBootstrap is beneficial
? Docker and docker desktop
? Experience developing with Node.jsand other modern JavaScript librariesis useful.
? Good knowledge of version [URL Removed] be competent/familiar with:
? Business process analysis & translating tofunctional specs
? Translating functional specs to technicalspecs
? Database design
? Must be familiar with Debugging tools
Desired Skills:
- Java EE 7
- Angular 8
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree