Java Angular Developer

10 months extendable contract

Custom digital solution development advantageous

? Oracle Java Certification 7/8 (e.g. SCJP/ OCJP etc.) is an advantage.

? Java EE 7 (EJB3.1, CDI, JPA, JAX-RS,JAXB)

? Relevant knowledge on RESTful API,SOAP, JSON, OData

? Experience working with Spring,SpringBoot, Quarkus -> 3 years+

? Experience working with J2EE

Application servers: JBoss, Glassfish,Apache Tomcat, etc.

? Experience with Build, repository, andCI tools such as Git, Bitbucket,Jenkins, Sonar, Nexus, Hibernate,Flyway (Database migration tool).

? Micro-service Architecture

? PostgreSQL / Oracle / MS SQL Server

? Exposure to SDLC, Agile methodologyis highly desirable

? Atlassian tools (JIRA, Confluence,Bitbucket)

? AWS ECS, Lambda, ALB, NLB,Route53 would be advantageous

Web:

? Experience with Web componentswould be advantageous

? Strong emphasis on modern JavaScriptframeworks like React, AngularJS,Angular 8 ( 3 years experience)

? Full-stack – back end through front endexperience.

? RESTful API / Working with JSON

? jQuery / Ajax

? Build responsive HTML, CSS3 andBootstrap is beneficial

? Docker and docker desktop

? Experience developing with Node.jsand other modern JavaScript librariesis useful.

? Good knowledge of version [URL Removed] be competent/familiar with:

? Business process analysis & translating tofunctional specs

? Translating functional specs to technicalspecs

? Database design

? Must be familiar with Debugging tools

Desired Skills:

Java EE 7

Angular 8

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position