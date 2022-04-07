Junior Business Analyst (SAP BW)

The Role: Our client is currently on the lookout for a Junior Business Analyst (SAP BW) to join the Vector Logistics Team. The role will be based in Westville and report into the Applications Manager

Responsibilities:

The purpose of the Business Analyst is to: Provide key support to the business and extract maximum value from the information technology platform, specifically its SAP BW system. Provide first (1st) line SAP BW support and assist the business to implement new projects and system enhancements.

Provide BW SAP End User Support

Develop queries on BEX Analyser and BEX Designer

Develop and maintain reports in BW Bex Analyzer as requested by the business

Resolves calls as logged on service management system within agreed SLA.

Liaise with SAP applications system analyst to resolve technical BW SAP errors.

Define issues to assist system analyst to resolve problem speedily Provide End-user support.

Serves as a liaison between the business and SAP Service Provider Manage and coordinate IT related business projects.

Drive Continuous Business Improvement (CBI) Initiatives:

Authorize and maintain SAP user profiles.

Conduct regular system audits and report on system non-compliance

BW Report Development (Act as liaison between SAP BW Developer and BW End-users)

Serves as a liaison between the business and SAP Service Provider:

All system enhancement requests channelled through the Business Analyst who draws up functional specification documents.

Functional specification forwarded to SAP system analyst for costing and development.

New report development in SAP BW/BI Create / Maintain Info Providers across the following modules: SD, MM, FI, CO, CRM System Monitoring & Administration.

General Housekeeping:

Monitoring Daily Data Loads Checking DB Size, Aggregates, Process Chains, Global Cache.

Analyzing BW Statistics to expedite user reporting experience Information Broadcasting

(Workbooks & Web Templates). Measuring and testing the impact of any transports in ECC on BW.

Conduct integrity checks and reconciliations in order to validate BW data vs. SAP ECC.

Drafts system functional specification document.

Draws up business process flow charts.

Conduct SAP end user training & Report Development:

Conducts end user training on existing and new SAP functionality Creates and maintains user training manuals Act as Super user for Vector / Rainbow.

End-users:

BW Query Development / Maintenance Perform integrity checks and reconciliations to resolve any user queries Act as liaison between SAP BW Developer and BW End-users.

Conduct regular system audits and report on system non-compliance:

Conduct regular system compliance audits.

Report on system non-compliance by users Highlight business risk as a result of non-compliance.

Skills and Experience: Qualification required:

Relevant IT/Business educational qualification (Bsc, Bcom Degree/ Diploma).

Experience required:

At least 3 years?? experience in SAP BW or similar Business Intelligence tool will be advantageous.

Two years business analysis experience.

Experience in an FMCG environment.

Excellent understanding of sales and logistics execution processes.

Excellent end user knowledge in the following SAP modules (BW).

Excellent Super user knowledge on SAP BW Module.

Advanced end user computer skills (MS Office, Project, Visio).

Excellent business process and system analysis skills.

