Junior Cloud Developer

Apr 7, 2022

Our client is a South African leading software company within the banking and finance industry.

We require your skills to design and develop robust, testable and maintainable software solutions deployed in cloud.

  • Minimum of 2- 3 years’ work experience
  • Experience doing .NET C# development
  • .NET platform knowledge
  • Experience with Microsoft web technologies (ASP.NET MVC or Web API and WCF)
  • Solid Experience with SQL Server and an ORM framework of choice
  • Experience in domain driven design (DDD
  • Experience in test driven development (TDD)
  • Kubernetes / Micro Service exposure will be advantageous
  • Azure / AWS exposure beneficial
  • DevOps CI/CD Pipelines beneficial
  • .NET Core will be advantageous
  • Restful service experience beneficial

About The Employer:

Talentcru

