Junior Cloud Developer

Our client is a South African leading software company within the banking and finance industry.

We require your skills to design and develop robust, testable and maintainable software solutions deployed in cloud.

Minimum of 2- 3 years’ work experience

Experience doing .NET C# development

.NET platform knowledge

Experience with Microsoft web technologies (ASP.NET MVC or Web API and WCF)

Solid Experience with SQL Server and an ORM framework of choice

Experience in domain driven design (DDD

Experience in test driven development (TDD)

Kubernetes / Micro Service exposure will be advantageous

Azure / AWS exposure beneficial

DevOps CI/CD Pipelines beneficial

.NET Core will be advantageous

Restful service experience beneficial

