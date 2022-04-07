Junior Cloud Developer

Our client is a South African leading software company within the banking and finance industry.
We require your skills to design and develop robust, testable and maintainable software solutions deployed in cloud.
- Minimum of 2- 3 years’ work experience
- Experience doing .NET C# development
- .NET platform knowledge
- Experience with Microsoft web technologies (ASP.NET MVC or Web API and WCF)
- Solid Experience with SQL Server and an ORM framework of choice
- Experience in domain driven design (DDD
- Experience in test driven development (TDD)
- Kubernetes / Micro Service exposure will be advantageous
- Azure / AWS exposure beneficial
- DevOps CI/CD Pipelines beneficial
- .NET Core will be advantageous
- Restful service experience beneficial
About The Employer:
Talentcru