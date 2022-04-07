Junior ICT Officer at National Consumer Tribunal

The Tribunal seeks a suitably qualified candidate to fill the vacant position of Junior ICT Officer. The National Consumer Tribunal (The Tribunal) was established in 2006 in terms of section 26(1) of the National Credit Act, No. 34 of 2005. The National Consumer Tribunal is an independent adjudicative body with jurisdiction throughout the Republic. Its purpose is to adjudicate on credit and consumer related matters provided for in the National Credit Act (NCA) and the Consumer Protection Act (CPA), and to rule on alleged contraventions of these Acts.
Purpose: To install, monitor, maintain and repair network communication systems.
Requirements:
Qualifications & Experience
- A National Diploma in ICT or Management Information Systems or an ICT NQF Level 6 Qualification
- MCSE Certification is required.
- 1 years’ experience in an ICT environment.
Skills, Knowledge, Attributes & Skills:
- Knowledge of ICT systems
- Excellent computer hardware and software (Microsoft) knowledge
- Good interpersonal skills
- Good communication skills
- Good troubleshooting skills
- Must be goal oriented and able to work under minimal supervision
- Be a team player
- Meticulous attention to detail
- Able to maintain confidentiality concerning NCT data and operating systems
- Good problem-solving skills
- Flexibility to perform other IT related functions required and deadline oriented
- Good analytical skills
Key Responsibilities:
The successful applicant will be required to:
- Support computer hardware, operating systems, and applications.
- Ensure security, non-failure, and resilience of video/voice communication systems.
- Troubleshoot arising system and network problems and diagnose and solve hardware/software faults.
- Provide reliable and accurate reports on all systems, applications etc. to provide evidence of system uptime, faults etc.
- Perform maintenance, monitoring and repair tasks on all.
- Applications
- User devices
- ICT servers
- Case management systems
- Remote access systems; and
- Other specific ICT systems implemented
- Communication systems (e.g., switches etc.)
- Assist the ICTO to perform weekly vulnerability scans and produce resulting reports for NCT network and ICT infrastructure.
- Provide support to users and being the first point of contact for ICT related errorissue reporting.
- Monitor to ensure that systems are configured to automatically protect the network
- Advice on possible system risks and how they can be better managed
- Assist the ICTO in proactively administering backup and recovery operations by maintaining and monitoring systems back-up equipment and data.
- Contribute to the development of the monthly report and ensure that it is submitted to the ICT Analytical Manager on time.
- Participate in ensuring that business plan outputs, risk actions and audit findings are dealt with as requested within the required timeframes
- Monitor, support and maintain the NCT’s ICT helpdesk system
- Support workshops and events for the Tribunal.
- Establish good relationships with all departments and colleagues.
- Assist the ICTO with monthly ICT asset verification exercise and reconcile with Finance.
- Perform any other ICT functions as and when required.
Please note:
- No late applications will be considered.
- The Tribunal reserves the right not to fill this position.
- Shortlisted candidates will be invited for interviews and psychometric assessment.
- Qualifying disabled persons are encouraged to apply
Desired Skills:
- ICT
- IT
- MCSE
- Management Information Systems
- junior IT officer
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Other Information Technology