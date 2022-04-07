NETWORK AND SECURITY ARCHITECT TEAM LEAD

RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE:
? Lead, supervise, mentor and motivate the network and security teams.
? Create an environment of trust, creative thinking, cohesive team effort and constant improvement.
? Provide the team with a vision of network and security related project objectives and deliverables.
? Establish the networking environment by designing system configuration, directing system installation and defining, documenting and enforcing system standards
? Design and implement new solutions and improve resilience of the current environment.
? Maximise network performance by monitoring performance, troubleshooting network problems and outages and scheduling upgrades.
? Maintaining and administering computer networks and related computing environments including systems software, applications software, hardware, and configurations.
? Performing business continuity operations and data backups when required.
? Configure routing and switching equipment, IP voice services and firewalls.
? Provide remote support to on-site engineers and end users/customers.
? Undertake capacity management and audit of IP addressing and hosted devices within data centres.
? Liaise with project management teams, engineers and service desk agents on a regular basis.
? Troubleshoots network access problems and implements network security policies and procedures.
? Ensures network (LAN/WAN, telecommunications, and voice) security access and protects against unauthorised access, modification, or destruction.
? Develop and implement information network and security plans and policies.
? Develop strategies to respond to and recover from a security breach.
? Develop or implement tools to assist in detection, prevention and analysis of security threats.
? Conduct awareness training of the workforce on information network and security standards, policies and best practices.
? Installation and use of firewalls, virtual private networks, data encryption and other security products and procedures.
? Conduct regular vulnerability scans and penetration tests.
? Monitor networks and systems for security breaches, through the use of software that detects intrusions and anomalous system behaviour.
? Investigate security breaches.
? Lead incident response, including steps to minimise the impact and then conducting a technical and forensic investigation into how the breach happened and the extent of the damage.
? Provide technical support to systems, services and networks regarding security and provide advice and guidance to business technologies and costs.
? Managing Service Level Agreements (SLA), maintenance agreements and contracts.
? Support and mentor Junior Administrators, Technicians and Service Desk personnel on network and security related issues.
? Work within established configuration and change management policies to ensure awareness, approval and success of changes made to the network and security infrastructure.
QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS FOR THIS POSITION:
? BSc degree in Computer Science or Degree in Information technology or 3 Year National Diploma or equivalent professional qualifications
? ITIL certification.
? Five to ten years of industry experience in an information security function.
? Cisco Certified Network Professional – Security
? Cisco Certified Network Professional – Network
? Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) (Recommended)
? CISA – Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) (Advantageous)
? CEH – Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) (Advantageous)
EXPERIENCE AND KNOWLEDGE REQUIRED FOR THE POSITION:
? Expertise in SIEM, anti-virus software, intrusion detection, firewalls and content filtering.
? Expertise in routing, switching, Wi-Fi technologies, load balancers and QoS.
? Deep understanding of networking protocols (IPSEC, HSRP, BGP, OSPF, 802.11, QoS)
? Knowledge of risk assessment tools, technologies and methods.
? Expertise in designing secure networks, systems and application architectures.
? Disaster recovery, computer forensic tools, technologies and methods.
? Planning, researching and developing network and security policies, SOP’s
? System administration, supporting multiple platforms and applications.
? Expertise with mobile and malicious code.
? Endpoint security solutions, including file integrity monitoring and data loss prevention.
? Experience in the administration of benefits and compensation programs
COMPETENCIES
Desired Skills:
- CCNP
- IPSEC
- HSRP
- BGP
- OSPF
- 802.11
- QoS)