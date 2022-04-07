NETWORK AND SECURITY ARCHITECT TEAM LEAD

RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE:

? Lead, supervise, mentor and motivate the network and security teams.

? Create an environment of trust, creative thinking, cohesive team effort and constant improvement.

? Provide the team with a vision of network and security related project objectives and deliverables.

? Establish the networking environment by designing system configuration, directing system installation and defining, documenting and enforcing system standards

? Design and implement new solutions and improve resilience of the current environment.

? Maximise network performance by monitoring performance, troubleshooting network problems and outages and scheduling upgrades.

? Maintaining and administering computer networks and related computing environments including systems software, applications software, hardware, and configurations.

? Performing business continuity operations and data backups when required.

? Configure routing and switching equipment, IP voice services and firewalls.

? Provide remote support to on-site engineers and end users/customers.

? Undertake capacity management and audit of IP addressing and hosted devices within data centres.

? Liaise with project management teams, engineers and service desk agents on a regular basis.

? Troubleshoots network access problems and implements network security policies and procedures.

? Ensures network (LAN/WAN, telecommunications, and voice) security access and protects against unauthorised access, modification, or destruction.

? Develop and implement information network and security plans and policies.

? Develop strategies to respond to and recover from a security breach.

? Develop or implement tools to assist in detection, prevention and analysis of security threats.

? Conduct awareness training of the workforce on information network and security standards, policies and best practices.

? Installation and use of firewalls, virtual private networks, data encryption and other security products and procedures.

? Conduct regular vulnerability scans and penetration tests.

? Monitor networks and systems for security breaches, through the use of software that detects intrusions and anomalous system behaviour.

? Investigate security breaches.

? Lead incident response, including steps to minimise the impact and then conducting a technical and forensic investigation into how the breach happened and the extent of the damage.

? Provide technical support to systems, services and networks regarding security and provide advice and guidance to business technologies and costs.

? Managing Service Level Agreements (SLA), maintenance agreements and contracts.

? Support and mentor Junior Administrators, Technicians and Service Desk personnel on network and security related issues.

? Work within established configuration and change management policies to ensure awareness, approval and success of changes made to the network and security infrastructure.

QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS FOR THIS POSITION:

? BSc degree in Computer Science or Degree in Information technology or 3 Year National Diploma or equivalent professional qualifications

? ITIL certification.

? Five to ten years of industry experience in an information security function.

? Cisco Certified Network Professional – Security

? Cisco Certified Network Professional – Network

? Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) (Recommended)

? CISA – Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) (Advantageous)

? CEH – Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) (Advantageous)

EXPERIENCE AND KNOWLEDGE REQUIRED FOR THE POSITION:

? Expertise in SIEM, anti-virus software, intrusion detection, firewalls and content filtering.

? Expertise in routing, switching, Wi-Fi technologies, load balancers and QoS.

? Deep understanding of networking protocols (IPSEC, HSRP, BGP, OSPF, 802.11, QoS)

? Knowledge of risk assessment tools, technologies and methods.

? Expertise in designing secure networks, systems and application architectures.

? Disaster recovery, computer forensic tools, technologies and methods.

? Planning, researching and developing network and security policies, SOP’s

? System administration, supporting multiple platforms and applications.

? Expertise with mobile and malicious code.

? Endpoint security solutions, including file integrity monitoring and data loss prevention.

? Experience in the administration of benefits and compensation programs

COMPETENCIES

Desired Skills:

CCNP

IPSEC

HSRP

BGP

OSPF

802.11

QoS)

