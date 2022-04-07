PL/SQL Developer at Ntice Search

A well-known retail company based in Cape Town, is looking for an intermediate PL/SQL Developer to join their team.

Technologies:

PL/SQL Developer

Oracle Db

SQL Developer

Linux / Autosys

Duties:

Help with day-to-day queries from users and PIT teams

Develop, test and deliver user requests

Do development on strategic innovation projects

Liaise with user to discuss functional spec details

Support current systems

Requirements:

Positive and Proactive attitude

Self-managed, and self-motivated

Ability to follow instructions & adhere to standards

Ability to work as part of a team

Committed to excellent customer service

Delivering the highest possible quality of work

Good communication skills

Analytical mindset and logical thinker

Preferably 3 years’ experience in PL/SQL or SQL

Attention to detail

IT qualification is preferred

Desired Skills:

PL

SQL

Developer

