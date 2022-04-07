Senior Business Analyst (IT Applications: Supply Chain)

The Role: Our client is looking for a Senior Business Analyst (IT Applications: Supply Chain) to work in conjunction with the Business to identify, design and specify applications

solutions that meet the Business requirements and achieve the Business benefit; and

to facilitate the implementation of identified solutions utilising recognised project

management methodologies.

Responsibilities:

To provide key support to the business and extract maximum value from the

information technology platform, specifically its SAP system, 3rd Party Supply Chain

Applications & best of bread system.

Provide 1st and 2nd line SAP & 3rd Party Supply Chain Applications support.

Assist the business to implement new projects and system enhancements. Work

closely with 3rd Party Service Providers.

Execute tasks that are diversified and follow a wide range of complex procedures.

Resolve all operational issues and user queries related to Adexa Demand Planning, Forecast & Replenishment Supply Planning, OPSI Transport Planning, Trackmatic Vehicle Tracking, Electronic Proof of Delivery systems modules and functionality, Gate and Yard Management, Chat Bot Applications, SHEQ Applications, EMPTY TRIPS and Bespoke Applications.

Exercise moderate and significant judgment,

Analyse data generally applied to the solution of specific and complex problems.

Lead projects from pre-initiation to closure delivering the business value proposition

Skills and Experience: Qualification required:

BCom (IT, Finance, Economics & Supply Chain Management)

BCom Honours Supply Chain Management

BSc / BCom Degree in Information Systems

BTech IT Diploma / Degree

Experience required:

Minimum of 3 – 5 years?? experience within the relevant business function or

information technology environment

Demonstrated success in leading and managing projects relating to superior

performance and continuous improvement

Effective & productive team player

Valid Code EB drivers’ licence

Excellent end user and configuration knowledge in SAP

Excellent SAP integration knowledge e.g SAP PI,PO, DI, FTP

Advanced Presentation skills (Powerpoint and Verbal)

Basic Understanding of SQL

Advanced end user computer skills (MS Office, Project, Visio etc.)

Advanced Reporting skills (BW, Qlikview, Power BI

AP & 3rd Party End-User Support

TRACKMATIC, GATE AND YARD MANAGEMENT, ELECTRONIC PROOF OF DELIVERY

SYSTEM, CHAT BOT & SHEQ related issues across the Vector Business.

Resolve calls logged on service management system within agreed SLA.

Provide clear problem definition and liaise with necessary technical experts/external consultants to resolve technical SAP issues.

Work in conjunction with learning team and super users to deliver and where required conduct end user training on existing and new business system functionality.

Create and maintain user training manuals and e-learning material in conjunction with the business (super users) and learning team.

Key Accountabilities: Duties:System Opportunity Identification

Support the Applications Manager and the Business in identifying IT application

solutions to address key Business requirements within Supply Chain area.

Quantify savings and efficiencies related to these opportunities and draw up Business Case documentation for submission to the Application Manager

Drive Continuous Business Improvement initiatives

Identifies Continuous Business Improvement opportunities within the business unit / business area.

Quantifies saving & efficiencies related to these opportunities for submission to the Application Manager

Implements enhancements as per business projects function

Assist in improving and streamlining business processes and preparing business process documentation

Application Development, Enhancement and Implementation

Serve as a liaison between the Business and technical consultants to ensure the

implementation of identified system enhancements for Supply Chain functions.

Review and analyse technical specification documents prior to sign off by the

Applications Manager and handover to developer(s).

nderstanding of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) process with practical experience

Execute & play a lead role on Business projects requiring IT systems implementation.

Meet with relevant Business representatives to establish, understand and document detailed Business requirements to be met by the project.

Compile and agree a scope definition document as well as functional specification document and ensure that full sign off is achieved prior to implementation.

Personality and Attributes: Functional Skills:

Provide ongoing advice and support on best practice to ensure continuous

improvement within Business systems and applications.

Develop specialist knowledge of the 3rd Party SAP Supply Chain module i.e SAP

Purchase Orders,Route Determination, Deliveries, Shipments.

Identify opportunities to deliver best value solutions and make recommendations to the Applications Manager.

Have a system and operational understanding of:

Demand Planning

Supply Plannin

Route Planning

Route Optimisation

Transport Planning

Transport Optimisation

Transport Vechicle Tracking

Proof of Delivery system

Gate and Yard Management

ETA Chat Bot

SHEQ Environment

EMPTY TRIPS

Ability to read SAP ABAP programming and develop SAP Queries.

Abiility to document detailed Technical spefication for SAP development

Resolution of system non-compliance

System audit coverage

