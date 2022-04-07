The Role: Our client is looking for a Senior Business Analyst (IT Applications: Supply Chain) to work in conjunction with the Business to identify, design and specify applications
solutions that meet the Business requirements and achieve the Business benefit; and
to facilitate the implementation of identified solutions utilising recognised project
management methodologies.
Responsibilities:
- To provide key support to the business and extract maximum value from the
information technology platform, specifically its SAP system, 3rd Party Supply Chain
- Applications & best of bread system.
- Provide 1st and 2nd line SAP & 3rd Party Supply Chain Applications support.
- Assist the business to implement new projects and system enhancements. Work
closely with 3rd Party Service Providers.
- Execute tasks that are diversified and follow a wide range of complex procedures.
- Resolve all operational issues and user queries related to Adexa Demand Planning, Forecast & Replenishment Supply Planning, OPSI Transport Planning, Trackmatic Vehicle Tracking, Electronic Proof of Delivery systems modules and functionality, Gate and Yard Management, Chat Bot Applications, SHEQ Applications, EMPTY TRIPS and Bespoke Applications.
- Exercise moderate and significant judgment,
- Analyse data generally applied to the solution of specific and complex problems.
- Lead projects from pre-initiation to closure delivering the business value proposition
Skills and Experience: Qualification required:
- BCom (IT, Finance, Economics & Supply Chain Management)
- BCom Honours Supply Chain Management
- BSc / BCom Degree in Information Systems
- BTech IT Diploma / Degree
Experience required:
- Minimum of 3 – 5 years?? experience within the relevant business function or
information technology environment
- Demonstrated success in leading and managing projects relating to superior
performance and continuous improvement
- Effective & productive team player
- Valid Code EB drivers’ licence
- Excellent end user and configuration knowledge in SAP
- Excellent SAP integration knowledge e.g SAP PI,PO, DI, FTP
- Advanced Presentation skills (Powerpoint and Verbal)
- Basic Understanding of SQL
- Advanced end user computer skills (MS Office, Project, Visio etc.)
- Advanced Reporting skills (BW, Qlikview, Power BI
AP & 3rd Party End-User Support
- TRACKMATIC, GATE AND YARD MANAGEMENT, ELECTRONIC PROOF OF DELIVERY
SYSTEM, CHAT BOT & SHEQ related issues across the Vector Business.
- Resolve calls logged on service management system within agreed SLA.
- Provide clear problem definition and liaise with necessary technical experts/external consultants to resolve technical SAP issues.
- Work in conjunction with learning team and super users to deliver and where required conduct end user training on existing and new business system functionality.
- Create and maintain user training manuals and e-learning material in conjunction with the business (super users) and learning team.
Key Accountabilities: Duties:System Opportunity Identification
- Support the Applications Manager and the Business in identifying IT application
solutions to address key Business requirements within Supply Chain area.
- Quantify savings and efficiencies related to these opportunities and draw up Business Case documentation for submission to the Application Manager
Drive Continuous Business Improvement initiatives
- Identifies Continuous Business Improvement opportunities within the business unit / business area.
- Quantifies saving & efficiencies related to these opportunities for submission to the Application Manager
- Implements enhancements as per business projects function
- Assist in improving and streamlining business processes and preparing business process documentation
Application Development, Enhancement and Implementation
- Serve as a liaison between the Business and technical consultants to ensure the
implementation of identified system enhancements for Supply Chain functions.
- Review and analyse technical specification documents prior to sign off by the
Applications Manager and handover to developer(s).
- nderstanding of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) process with practical experience
- Execute & play a lead role on Business projects requiring IT systems implementation.
- Meet with relevant Business representatives to establish, understand and document detailed Business requirements to be met by the project.
- Compile and agree a scope definition document as well as functional specification document and ensure that full sign off is achieved prior to implementation.
Personality and Attributes: Functional Skills:
- Provide ongoing advice and support on best practice to ensure continuous
improvement within Business systems and applications.
- Develop specialist knowledge of the 3rd Party SAP Supply Chain module i.e SAP
- Purchase Orders,Route Determination, Deliveries, Shipments.
- Identify opportunities to deliver best value solutions and make recommendations to the Applications Manager.
- Have a system and operational understanding of:
- Demand Planning
- Supply Plannin
- Route Planning
- Route Optimisation
- Transport Planning
- Transport Optimisation
- Transport Vechicle Tracking
- Proof of Delivery system
- Gate and Yard Management
- ETA Chat Bot
- SHEQ Environment
- EMPTY TRIPS
- Ability to read SAP ABAP programming and develop SAP Queries.
- Abiility to document detailed Technical spefication for SAP development
- Resolution of system non-compliance
- System audit coverage