Senior Database Administrator at BET Software

Apr 7, 2022

Senior Database Administrator (Bryanston /Umhlanga)

We Want You:

A role exists for a Senior Database Administrator at South Africa’s leading betting brand. We are looking for a well-motivated, energetic, inquisitive, highly proficient individual, who has a solid technical base. A technical expert to lead a team of Database Administrators whose primary focus is maintaining and enhancing BET Software’s MS SQL based database offering.

Our successful All-Star will administer, and secure organisational databases – ensuring the overall health of the system. We’re looking for someone with advanced SQL skills, as well as the ability to mentor and guide Junior Database Administrators. Your decision-making, problem-solving, and proactive attitude must be enhanced by effective collaboration with our internal and external Teams.

You Bring:

  • 5-7 years experience in a commercial environment utilizing a high transaction database.
  • 5+ years experience in MSSQL-all aspects
  • Advanced SQL skills and query writing skills
  • Advanced troubleshooting SQL skills.
  • Experience in designing/optimizing MSSQL Databases.
  • Proven experience in mentoring other DBAs

What You’ll Do:

  • Ensure Database design is robust, scalable and operating optimally.
  • Work with other DBAs to make sure that the solutions meet application requirements and performance goals.
  • Actively contribute to planning meetings, documentation and testing.
  • Determine, drive and document database policies, procedures and standards within the team.
  • Set and maintain database standards.
  • Ensure high DB availability as this has a public-facing web front end.
  • Minimize database downtime and manage parameters to provide fast query responses.
  • Perform tests and evaluations regularly to ensure data security, privacy and integrity.
  • Develop processes for optimizing database security.
  • Install and maintain the performance of database servers.
  • Performance tuning of database systems.
  • Install, upgrade, and manage database applications.
  • Create automation for repeated database tasks.
  • Be available for on-call support as needed.
  • Monitor database performance, implement changes and apply new patches and versions when required.
  • Utilize tools and scrips to monitor all aspects of database performance including the underlying compute, storage and networking.
  • Drive the adoption of processes within the team that consider and meet the expectations of technical throughput rates and responses; processing times; effective resource utilization during operation and where the system or solution ensures maximum operational capacity requirements are met.
  • Good understanding of big data manipulation methodology.
  • Use high-speed transaction recovery techniques and backup data.
  • Diagnose and troubleshoot database errors.
  • Create and manage database reports, visualizations, and dashboards.
  • Recommend and implement emerging database technologies.
  • Implement improved processes that have a positive effect on the team’s performance and company bottom line.
  • Take an active involvement in problem resolution and where necessary works after hours to ensure that problems are resolved.
  • Shows foresight to prevent errors or delays in projects.
  • Demonstrate initiative by understanding, acquiring and implementing new knowledge and skills both within a team and to the wider group.
  • Incorporates the new abilities into the day to day operational activities to improve the performance of products and systems.
  • Ensure techniques, technologies, tools and processes used are in line with industry best practices.
  • Identify team members requiring specific knowledge, skill or understanding and seek ways to impart or upskill the team members through coaching and mentorship.
  • Verify the knowledge has been imparted successfully and if not, take steps to rectify gaps in the transfer of the knowledge.
  • Provide technical guidance to the team through collaboration sessions and knowledge sharing initiatives.

Desired Skills:

  • Performance tuning
  • MS SQL Server
  • Troubleshooting
  • MS SQL

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

About The Employer:

The Company We Keep:

At BET Software, we don’t just recruit talent, we cultivate it. Our learning and development programmes, our various opportunities for growth, and our well-deserved incentives are what keep our All-Star Team the best amongst the rest.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • 13th Cheque
  • Provident Fund
  • Performance Bonus
  • Laptop

