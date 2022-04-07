Senior Database Administrator at BET Software

Senior Database Administrator (Bryanston /Umhlanga)
We Want You:
A role exists for a Senior Database Administrator at South Africa’s leading betting brand. We are looking for a well-motivated, energetic, inquisitive, highly proficient individual, who has a solid technical base. A technical expert to lead a team of Database Administrators whose primary focus is maintaining and enhancing BET Software’s MS SQL based database offering.
Our successful All-Star will administer, and secure organisational databases – ensuring the overall health of the system. We’re looking for someone with advanced SQL skills, as well as the ability to mentor and guide Junior Database Administrators. Your decision-making, problem-solving, and proactive attitude must be enhanced by effective collaboration with our internal and external Teams.
You Bring:
- 5-7 years experience in a commercial environment utilizing a high transaction database.
- 5+ years experience in MSSQL-all aspects
- Advanced SQL skills and query writing skills
- Advanced troubleshooting SQL skills.
- Experience in designing/optimizing MSSQL Databases.
- Proven experience in mentoring other DBAs
What You’ll Do:
- Ensure Database design is robust, scalable and operating optimally.
- Work with other DBAs to make sure that the solutions meet application requirements and performance goals.
- Actively contribute to planning meetings, documentation and testing.
- Determine, drive and document database policies, procedures and standards within the team.
- Set and maintain database standards.
- Ensure high DB availability as this has a public-facing web front end.
- Minimize database downtime and manage parameters to provide fast query responses.
- Perform tests and evaluations regularly to ensure data security, privacy and integrity.
- Develop processes for optimizing database security.
- Install and maintain the performance of database servers.
- Performance tuning of database systems.
- Install, upgrade, and manage database applications.
- Create automation for repeated database tasks.
- Be available for on-call support as needed.
- Monitor database performance, implement changes and apply new patches and versions when required.
- Utilize tools and scrips to monitor all aspects of database performance including the underlying compute, storage and networking.
- Drive the adoption of processes within the team that consider and meet the expectations of technical throughput rates and responses; processing times; effective resource utilization during operation and where the system or solution ensures maximum operational capacity requirements are met.
- Good understanding of big data manipulation methodology.
- Use high-speed transaction recovery techniques and backup data.
- Diagnose and troubleshoot database errors.
- Create and manage database reports, visualizations, and dashboards.
- Recommend and implement emerging database technologies.
- Implement improved processes that have a positive effect on the team’s performance and company bottom line.
- Take an active involvement in problem resolution and where necessary works after hours to ensure that problems are resolved.
- Shows foresight to prevent errors or delays in projects.
- Demonstrate initiative by understanding, acquiring and implementing new knowledge and skills both within a team and to the wider group.
- Incorporates the new abilities into the day to day operational activities to improve the performance of products and systems.
- Ensure techniques, technologies, tools and processes used are in line with industry best practices.
- Identify team members requiring specific knowledge, skill or understanding and seek ways to impart or upskill the team members through coaching and mentorship.
- Verify the knowledge has been imparted successfully and if not, take steps to rectify gaps in the transfer of the knowledge.
- Provide technical guidance to the team through collaboration sessions and knowledge sharing initiatives.
Desired Skills:
- Performance tuning
- MS SQL Server
- Troubleshooting
- MS SQL
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
The Company We Keep:
At BET Software, we don’t just recruit talent, we cultivate it. Our learning and development programmes, our various opportunities for growth, and our well-deserved incentives are what keep our All-Star Team the best amongst the rest.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- 13th Cheque
- Provident Fund
- Performance Bonus
- Laptop