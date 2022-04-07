Senior Mobile Developer

Apr 7, 2022

Key Performance Areas

  • 5+ Years’ Experience with Mobile Application Development
  • 3+ Years’ Experience with Xamarin Mobile Development Platform
  • Native iOS development experience
  • Experience with Xamarin Development in Classic and with Forms
  • High proficiency coding in C#, .NET
  • Expert knowledge of Web Services and APIs using SOAP, REST, and JSON.
  • Experience with Objective-C or Swift on Xcode
  • Experience with both iPhone and iPad app development
  • Knowledge of system architecture as it relates to mobile apps
  • Published and/or live app(s) on the App Store
  • Knowledge of Android and Java will be beneficial
  • Knowledge and experience in MS SQL database and store procedures.
  • Ability to derive solid architecture, design and implementations from requirements
  • Adhere to coding standards, version and source control, task / bug tracking processes
  • Adhere to change management and defined SDLC (agile) processes
  • Perform dev testing of own assigned tasks

Qualifications

  • BSc Information Technology degree or similar

Experience

  • Minimum 1+ years hands on working experience iOS development
  • Minimum 3+ years hands on working related C# experience
  • MS Visual Studio and MS SQL Server
  • GIT and continuous integration
  • Soap, JSON, XML, WCF, HTTP(S), REST,XSLT, HTML5, CSS3

The successful applicant must have:

  • Be a team player that contribute by example
  • Be able and enjoy working in a team, under pressure with a high level of responsibility and accountability
  • Be self-driven, passionate, positive and have high energy levels
  • Willing to learn, keep up to date with technologies, contribute, mentor and assist other

team members

  • Have knowledge of the agile process and be committed to adhere to processes around source control, standards, reviews, quality, release management, deployment, etc.
  • Be a logical thinker, organized, assertive and focused on delivering quality dev tested work
  • Have good verbal and written communication skills, and do not have a problem communicating and sharing with other members and management on a daily ongoing basis.

Desired Skills:

  • IOS
  • C#
  • SQL
  • GIT
  • HTML

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position