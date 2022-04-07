Senior Mobile Developer

Key Performance Areas
- 5+ Years’ Experience with Mobile Application Development
- 3+ Years’ Experience with Xamarin Mobile Development Platform
- Native iOS development experience
- Experience with Xamarin Development in Classic and with Forms
- High proficiency coding in C#, .NET
- Expert knowledge of Web Services and APIs using SOAP, REST, and JSON.
- Experience with Objective-C or Swift on Xcode
- Experience with both iPhone and iPad app development
- Knowledge of system architecture as it relates to mobile apps
- Published and/or live app(s) on the App Store
- Knowledge of Android and Java will be beneficial
- Knowledge and experience in MS SQL database and store procedures.
- Ability to derive solid architecture, design and implementations from requirements
- Adhere to coding standards, version and source control, task / bug tracking processes
- Adhere to change management and defined SDLC (agile) processes
- Perform dev testing of own assigned tasks
Qualifications
- BSc Information Technology degree or similar
Experience
- Minimum 1+ years hands on working experience iOS development
- Minimum 3+ years hands on working related C# experience
- MS Visual Studio and MS SQL Server
- GIT and continuous integration
- Soap, JSON, XML, WCF, HTTP(S), REST,XSLT, HTML5, CSS3
The successful applicant must have:
- Be a team player that contribute by example
- Be able and enjoy working in a team, under pressure with a high level of responsibility and accountability
- Be self-driven, passionate, positive and have high energy levels
- Willing to learn, keep up to date with technologies, contribute, mentor and assist other
team members
- Have knowledge of the agile process and be committed to adhere to processes around source control, standards, reviews, quality, release management, deployment, etc.
- Be a logical thinker, organized, assertive and focused on delivering quality dev tested work
- Have good verbal and written communication skills, and do not have a problem communicating and sharing with other members and management on a daily ongoing basis.
Desired Skills:
- IOS
- C#
- SQL
- GIT
- HTML
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree