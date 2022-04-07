Senior PHP Developer (Work From Home) at Headhunters

Our client requires an experienced PHP developer with strong leadership and software development skills to help us grow the development team and scale our application from 10k companies to 100k.

We’re looking for someone with a great attitude whose keen to help others grow while building something both they and our users love.

This is a WFH (work from home) position.

Responsibilities

Build simple and intuitive interfaces.

Build various algorithms and integrations.

Design and develop a secure and scalable API.

Design and develop robust and reliable data structures.

Hire and train a small and diverse team of developers.

Collaborate across teams on product strategy.

Learn and grow with the company.

Requirements

5+ years coding experience.

Experience working with SPAs.

Strong PHP knowledge and skills.

Strong information security knowledge.

Strong time management and delegation skills.

Customer-focused.

Learning mindset.

Bonus

Experience with Slim or Laravel.

Experience with Angular, React or Vue.

Experience working with startups.

Benefits

Be part of a small, dedicated team making a positive impact on the South African economy.

Contribute to the ongoing growth of a successful startup and deliver a truly great product.

Flexible hours and remote work optional.

FYI – Tech Stack

Our client utilises a LAMP stack (Linux, AngularJS, MySQL and PHP).



If you have not heard back from us within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

