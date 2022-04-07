Software Developer (Java, C#, JavaScript, Groovy, SQL, QlikSense) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

DESIGN and support standard and custom solutions to improve, optimise and digitise clients’ asset care services of a fast-paced Asset Management Specialist seeking the coding talents of a Software Developer. The ideal candidate will require a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science/Engineer or relevant experience with at least 2 years’ work experience in a similar role – preferably integration, low-code, Development or BI. Any OutSystems, Dell Boomi, Qlik Sense, Java, C#, JavaScript, Groovy, SQL and/or PostgreSQL proficiency will prove beneficial.

DUTIES:

Design solutions and engage with stakeholders to ensure that we deliver high quality products which meet expectations.

Develop well-designed, reliable high-quality solutions.

Adhere to agreed standards and best practices.

Troubleshoot incidents and support existing solutions.

Assist with documentation and quality assurance of solutions.

Analyse current processes and suggest improvements to allow the teams to function as productively as possible.

Understand the system architecture and technical goals of the product.

Gather and analyse requirements.

You can look forward to being part of the design, development and maintenance of high-quality, reliable solutions in the following leading-edge technologies:

Software integrations (Dell Boomi) –

Integrating with various systems such as SAP, SAGE, D365 or any other Common OData providers

Activities can include the use of REST APIs, JSON, CSV, XML, Java, JavaScript, Groovy

BI Dashboards (Qlik Sense) –

Data mappings and ETL scripts

Data visualisations

Low-code web and mobile apps (OutSystems) –

Accelerated development with visual, model-driven, AI-assisted tools

Activities can include JavaScript, HTML, CSS, RESTful APIs

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Engineering or relevant experience in related field.

Experience/Skills –

2 Years professional experience in a related role, e.g., integration, low-code Development or Business Intelligence is preferable.

Advantageous –

OutSystems or similar low-code app development experience.

Dell Boomi or similar low-code integration development experience.

Qlik Sense.

Proven track record of delivering high-quality work, in a fast-paced environment.

Experience in at least two coding languages (Java, C#, JavaScript, Groovy, etc).

SQL and/or PostgreSQL.

ATTRIBUTES:

Keen interest in data and software and the way it all comes together.

Excellent and professional communication skills.

Strong analytical skills with excellent problem-solving abilities.

