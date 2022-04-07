Software Tester

Key Performance Areas

Create test cases and test the functionality

You’ll run functional tests, customer scenario testing, stress testing, performance testing and scalability testing. The goal is to iron out any bugs and improve the quality of the system as a whole.

Can make process improvement suggestions

Qualifications

ISTQB Foundation Certification

Experience

Specific Skills (Technical):

Extensive experience in related roles in the financial services industry Agile / Scrum experience

Very good understanding of the software development process

Good communication ability

Ability to effectively translate business requirements in technology terminology

SQL Understanding

Frontend Testing

Backend Testing

Please send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Agile / Scrum

software development process

SQL Understanding

Frontend Testing Backend Testing

ISTQB Foundation Certification

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position