Solution Architect

PLEASE NOTE THIS IS A CONTRACT POSITION. PLEASE ONLY APPLY IF YOU HAVE THE REQUIRED BACKGROUND

A TERTIARY QUALIFICATIONS (NQF 6) degree (NQF 7) or Honours Degree (NQF 8) in the field of specialisation OR equivalent industry specific certifications AND

5 years experience in application analysis, architecture and/or design and/or enterprise architecture and/or solutions architecture

A postgraduate qualifications will be an added advantage

A formal architecture certification (TOGAG, BIZBOK)

The main purpose of this position is to architect solutions to support the business goals and objectives: and ensure alignment of business, information and technology strategies at a solution level for new initiatives, projects and programmes emanating from the Corporate Services Department of the Company

Provide Solution architecture consulting services for the new initiatives, projects and programmes with CSD

Provide solution architecture consulting Services for CSD initiatives that are in the Demand Management Phase

The number of projects and initiatives will be negotiated and agreed with the service provider and the solution architect during the on-boarding phase

Develop the solution architectures for the different projects within the CSD and guide the end to end delivery of solutions for CSD

Combine architecture “as is” (baseline) and “to be” (target) models for various domains (business, data, application and technology) to create an overall solution architecture and roadmap with the supporting transition architectures

Ensure alignment between the enterprise architecture, related solution architectures, architecture principles and information and communications technology (ICT) standards to ensure standardisation and reduce riks

Ensure that the solutions meet the business requirements while complying to standards and principles, traceability to enterprise reference models, and alignment with the target enterprise architecture vision

Ensure that proposed solutions are peer reviewed by the EA division and presented to the Company’s Enterprise Architecture Governance forums for approval

Take accountability for overseeing the end to end delivery of the solutions for the business, and ensure that solutions implemented match the architectural designs (implementation governance)

Develop evaluation criteria to support cross-functional teams in evaluating products identification and selection processes including proof of Concept (POC) requests for information (RFI) and requests for proposals (RFP)

Proficiency in English

Thought leadership

Stakeholder Management

Risk Management

Problem solving skills

Facilitation skills

Negotiating skills

