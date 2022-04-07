Technical Document Writer (PTA) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A leader cutting-edge, tailored HealthTech Software seeks a highly creative & meticulous Technical Document Writer. Your core role will entail writing and creating glossaries and user manuals and basic Graphic Design tasks. The ideal candidate must have Grade 12/Matric, strong English grammar and spelling and be able to create systematic and logical learning material.

DUTIES:

Write and create glossaries and user manuals.

Create basic Graphic Designs.

REQUIREMENTS:

Grade 12/Matric.

Typing and general computer literacy and the ability to master new technology.

Good English writing skills (grammar and spelling).

Able to create systematic and logical learning material.

Must be creative and have an eye for detail.

Strong administration skills.

Clean credit and no criminal record.

South African citizen, or work permit.

Code B Driver’s License and own transport

Advantageous –

Adobe Illustrator.

ATTRIBUTES:

Able to function independently, take initiative, and be a self-learner

Can follow instructions and make deadlines.

Adaptable and flexible.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Technical

Document

Writer

Learn more/Apply for this position