Test Analyst

Apr 7, 2022

Experience and Qualifications:

  • Matric
  • Previous relevant experience in Short-Term Insurance will be advantageous
  • Previous relevant experience in a test or technical support environment
  • Test Preparation and Execution experience (preferably within business applications and processes)
  • Strong problem solving and good analytical skills (defect analysis and reporting)
  • Strong attention to detail
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills
  • Ability to interact with databases via SQL
  • Track record of successful project completion working in a team
  • Good knowledge of software development lifecycle and defect resolution processes in particular
  • Ability to multi-task and test different applications relating to a release
  • Good time management skills and the ability to work to tight deadlines
  • MS Excel & MS Office
  • ISTQB (Tester foundation) qualification will be an advantage

Responsibilities and work outputs:

  • Perform User Acceptance Testing of the functional requirements of Premia system and Integration systems
  • Documentation of UAT test scenarios, test cases and test scripts
  • Definition and preparation of test data
  • Identification and analysis of software defects
  • Report to the Test manager and Project Manager – results, test metrics etc.
  • In parallel with testing responsibilities, the candidate will be required to assist in the delivery of monthly/quarterly reporting on the testing results
  • Provide training/support to Operations for all applications and services developed and maintained
  • Update relevant documentation that has gone out-of-date
  • Work with Operations to ensure the quality of delivered software as well as ensuring timely bug resolution

Competencies required:

  • Clear communicator (written and verbal), to ensure ability to write test plans and test cases and to communicate bugs to developers and other stakeholders
  • Creative solving of technical problems, to ensure the ability translate technical requirements test plans
  • Ability to focus on deadlines and deliverables, ensures the ability to find the bad defects and bugs quickly
  • Ability to think abstract, to ensure ability to not conform to the norm
  • Norms do not find bugs quickly
  • Functional/Technical Skills
  • Experience in Quality Management Processes
  • Knowledge and experience in technical aspects of Premia
  • Business process understanding

