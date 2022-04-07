Test Analyst

Experience and Qualifications:
- Matric
- Previous relevant experience in Short-Term Insurance will be advantageous
- Previous relevant experience in a test or technical support environment
- Test Preparation and Execution experience (preferably within business applications and processes)
- Strong problem solving and good analytical skills (defect analysis and reporting)
- Strong attention to detail
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Ability to interact with databases via SQL
- Track record of successful project completion working in a team
- Good knowledge of software development lifecycle and defect resolution processes in particular
- Ability to multi-task and test different applications relating to a release
- Good time management skills and the ability to work to tight deadlines
- MS Excel & MS Office
- ISTQB (Tester foundation) qualification will be an advantage
Responsibilities and work outputs:
- Perform User Acceptance Testing of the functional requirements of Premia system and Integration systems
- Documentation of UAT test scenarios, test cases and test scripts
- Definition and preparation of test data
- Identification and analysis of software defects
- Report to the Test manager and Project Manager – results, test metrics etc.
- In parallel with testing responsibilities, the candidate will be required to assist in the delivery of monthly/quarterly reporting on the testing results
- Provide training/support to Operations for all applications and services developed and maintained
- Update relevant documentation that has gone out-of-date
- Work with Operations to ensure the quality of delivered software as well as ensuring timely bug resolution
Competencies required:
- Clear communicator (written and verbal), to ensure ability to write test plans and test cases and to communicate bugs to developers and other stakeholders
- Creative solving of technical problems, to ensure the ability translate technical requirements test plans
- Ability to focus on deadlines and deliverables, ensures the ability to find the bad defects and bugs quickly
- Ability to think abstract, to ensure ability to not conform to the norm
- Norms do not find bugs quickly
- Functional/Technical Skills
- Experience in Quality Management Processes
- Knowledge and experience in technical aspects of Premia
- Business process understanding