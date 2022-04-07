UI Developer (Angular)

Apr 7, 2022

The Role: Essential Functions:

  • Planning and Organizing
  • Understanding of cross-browser compatibility issues and ways to work around them.
  • Code versioning tools, such as Git / Mercurial / SVN
  • Good understanding of SEO principles and ensuring that applications will adhere to them
  • Comfortable working within a SCRUM Agile environment.
  • Understanding and knowledge of other JavaScript libraries and frameworks, such as KnockoutJS, BackboneJS, ReactJS is a bonus.

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:

  • Matric

Preferred Qualification:

  • Relevant qualification

Experience required:

  • We are looking for an experienced Front-end Developer who is passionate about UI/ UX.
  • A candidate who can add great value from both a Front-end Development and Design perspective.
  • We need someone with strong Angular 4+ skills.
  • UI/ UX Design experience
  • Strong HTML5, CSS3 skills
  • LESS and SASS experience
  • Angular 4+ (a must), JavaScript and jQuery
  • NPM component packaging & NgRX for state management
  • Good understanding of asynchronous request handling, partial page updates, and AJAX
  • Experience in taking handover from Sketch and InVision from design teams
  • Basic Photoshop experience

Key Accountabilities:

  • Fast Learner
  • Problem Solver

