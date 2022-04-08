Data Analyst at O’Brien Recruitment

Apr 8, 2022

Overview Objective of the role:

A Data Analyst interprets data and turns it into information which can offer ways to improve a business, thus affecting business decisions. Data Analysts gather information from various sources and interpret patterns and trends – as such a Data Analyst job description should highlight the analytical nature of the role. Once data has been gathered and interpreted, the Data Analyst will report back what has been found in a comprehensive study to the wider business/relevant colleagues.

Duties and responsibilities of the job

Make recommendations about the methods and ways in which a company obtains and analyses data to improve quality and the efficiency of our companies data systems.

Job description should include, but not be limited to:

  • Develop business acumen and cultivate client relationships
  • Collecting and interpreting data
  • Analysing results
  • Reporting the results back to the relevant members of the business
  • Identifying patterns and trends in data sets
  • Working alongside points of contact with our clients to drive supportive, more applicable data insights.
  • Assist in developing scorecards & KPI’s to drive better business behaviour for clients
  • Learn from and engage with Senior Analysts.
  • Always ensure that the latest templates are used when preparing and submitting reports to clients

Determine best method to gather, model, manipulate and present data:

  • Keep up to date on industry trends, best practices, and emerging methodologies
  • Follow appropriate analytical methodology including:
    • Testing / baseline / measurement /comparators strategy

Performs statistical analysis to support business needs:

  • Gathers required data and performs data analysis to support needs
  • Evaluates, processes, analyses, and interprets statistical data
  • Interprets results using a variety of techniques, ranging from simple data aggregation to complex data mining and statistical modelling
  • Under guidance, conducts analysis and benefits/risk assessment to estimate outcomes and validate analysis

Communicates to share knowledge and findings:

  • Presents results in a manner that the business partners can understand
  • Communicate impact of proposed solutions to business partners

Documents analytical methodologies used in the execution of analytical projects:

  • Participate in knowledge sharing system to support iterative model builds
  • Translate scientific methodology to business terms.
  • Adheres to corporate information protection standards.

Quality and Environment

Actively contribute to creating a behavioural based safety and wellbeing culture of,

  • Care for the wellbeing of each other.
  • Quality from start to finish on any task undertaken.

Promote a positive Eyona culture

Contribute to developing a team culture that enables our company to be the best team to work for and to work with.

  • Actively participate as a member of a united and aligned team.
  • Put our customers, stakeholders, and the community at the heart of all decision making.
  • Seek opportunities for self-development, keep up to date on industry trends and continually build your own capability.

