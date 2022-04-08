Data Analyst at O’Brien Recruitment

Overview Objective of the role:
A Data Analyst interprets data and turns it into information which can offer ways to improve a business, thus affecting business decisions. Data Analysts gather information from various sources and interpret patterns and trends – as such a Data Analyst job description should highlight the analytical nature of the role. Once data has been gathered and interpreted, the Data Analyst will report back what has been found in a comprehensive study to the wider business/relevant colleagues.
Duties and responsibilities of the job
Make recommendations about the methods and ways in which a company obtains and analyses data to improve quality and the efficiency of our companies data systems.
Job description should include, but not be limited to:
- Develop business acumen and cultivate client relationships
- Collecting and interpreting data
- Analysing results
- Reporting the results back to the relevant members of the business
- Identifying patterns and trends in data sets
- Working alongside points of contact with our clients to drive supportive, more applicable data insights.
- Assist in developing scorecards & KPI’s to drive better business behaviour for clients
- Learn from and engage with Senior Analysts.
- Always ensure that the latest templates are used when preparing and submitting reports to clients
Determine best method to gather, model, manipulate and present data:
- Keep up to date on industry trends, best practices, and emerging methodologies
- Follow appropriate analytical methodology including:
- Testing / baseline / measurement /comparators strategy
Performs statistical analysis to support business needs:
- Gathers required data and performs data analysis to support needs
- Evaluates, processes, analyses, and interprets statistical data
- Interprets results using a variety of techniques, ranging from simple data aggregation to complex data mining and statistical modelling
- Under guidance, conducts analysis and benefits/risk assessment to estimate outcomes and validate analysis
Communicates to share knowledge and findings:
- Presents results in a manner that the business partners can understand
- Communicate impact of proposed solutions to business partners
Documents analytical methodologies used in the execution of analytical projects:
- Participate in knowledge sharing system to support iterative model builds
- Translate scientific methodology to business terms.
- Adheres to corporate information protection standards.
Quality and Environment
Actively contribute to creating a behavioural based safety and wellbeing culture of,
- Care for the wellbeing of each other.
- Quality from start to finish on any task undertaken.
Promote a positive Eyona culture
Contribute to developing a team culture that enables our company to be the best team to work for and to work with.
- Actively participate as a member of a united and aligned team.
- Put our customers, stakeholders, and the community at the heart of all decision making.
- Seek opportunities for self-development, keep up to date on industry trends and continually build your own capability.