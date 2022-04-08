Front End Developer

BS Computer Science degree or equivalent industry experience

JavaScript experience, including concepts such as asynchronous programming, closures, types and ES

HTML/CSS experience, including concepts like cross browser compatibility and layouts

Experience in/with more than one of the following will be advantageous

Mapping technologies, Google Maps, Here Maps, Leaflets

Agile development methodologies

Distributed source control systems Git

Performance/analytics tools for web applications

Continuous integrations

Unit testing, test driver development, static code analysis

Understand business requirements and how it translates into technical approach

Ability to deep dive into the technical details, but never be out of touch with business requirements

Creative thinking backed by strong analytical and problem solving skills

Strong teamwork, co ordination, and planning, self-driven, and ability to work at pace in a dynamic organization.

Design and develop scalable, feature rich web applications using ReactJS and Redux

Consume REST APIs to power applications

Work with UI/UX designers to implement user-friendly solutions

Introduce new technologies into the team based on fit and suitability to deliver solutions

