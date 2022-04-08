Front End Developer

BS Computer Science degree or equivalent industry experience
JavaScript experience, including concepts such as asynchronous programming, closures, types and ES
HTML/CSS experience, including concepts like cross browser compatibility and layouts
Experience in/with more than one of the following will be advantageous
Mapping technologies, Google Maps, Here Maps, Leaflets
Agile development methodologies
Distributed source control systems Git
Performance/analytics tools for web applications
Continuous integrations
Unit testing, test driver development, static code analysis
Understand business requirements and how it translates into technical approach
Ability to deep dive into the technical details, but never be out of touch with business requirements
Creative thinking backed by strong analytical and problem solving skills
Strong teamwork, co ordination, and planning, self-driven, and ability to work at pace in a dynamic organization.
Design and develop scalable, feature rich web applications using ReactJS and Redux
Consume REST APIs to power applications
Work with UI/UX designers to implement user-friendly solutions
Introduce new technologies into the team based on fit and suitability to deliver solutions