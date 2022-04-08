Full Stack Developer (Senior) at Headhunters

Our client in the IT industry has a position available for a Senior Full Stack Developer in their organization, based in East London.

Requirements:

.Net and React Development experience.

Experience with the following technologies: ASP.NET, MVC, jQuery, NodeJS, AngularJS, ExpressJS, and PostgreSQL.

Must have 5+ years of .Net and React development experience.

Experience with working with teams of any size.

Collaborative approach to software development.

Extremely positive attitude and a love for learning new technologies.

Developing an application by integrating multiple technologies, such as .NET, React-Native, Xamarin, and Node.js, etc.

Writing clean, efficient code in C#, ASP.NET, or another programming language.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Responsible for developing and designing applications using C#, ASP.NET, Javascript (React-Native), HTML5/CSS3, and any other technologies that the business may require.

Work closely with software engineers to ensure a smooth development process is followed through to completion in order to deliver high-quality software solutions.

Provide direct and responsive support for urgent analytic needs.

Participates in architecture and software development activities.

Uses coding languages or scripting methodologies to solve a problem with a custom workfl

If you are not contacted within two weeks of applying, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position