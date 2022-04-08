IIoT ThingWorx Developer

Apr 8, 2022

JOB OVERVIEW/ROLE PURPOSE

  • The incumbent’s role is that of a specialist responsible for back-end application development on the IIOT platform.
  • This involves process modelling, application development, Configuration & Scripting and Customization for the deployment of IIOT solutions.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Qualifications

  • IT Software Engineering Bachelors’ Degree / Diploma

Experience & Skills

  • Minimum of 3 – 5 years’ experience in an IIOT software development role
  • Platform (IOT platform Industrial Internet of Things)
  • CSS, MSSQL, JavaScript, Java, Docker
  • Experience in the Mining/Industrial sector
  • Business Analyst capabilities
  • IIOT Solution Development (Industrial will be advantageous) – 2 years’ experience
  • Full Stack Developer
  • Process engineering background would be beneficial
  • Valid Driver’s Licence and must have own vehicle for work travel

Duties

  • The main duties of this position are listed below, and applicants will be required to demonstrate that they are able to perform these duties throughout a vigorous selection process.
  • Pre-sales Solution Requirements
  • Analyse client requirements and contribute to the design of the required PTC Solutions, inputting into the scope of work (SOW) and business case
  • Provide input into the design and definition of the Proof-of-Concept exercise and analysis
  • Build the Proof-of-Concept solution
  • Project Initiation and Implementation
  • Design, configure, and customise functional and technical system requirements, aligned with client needs
  • Configure the integration between the ThingWorx IoT Platform, PLC, SCADA and other enterprise software applications and databases using Web Services, REST, SQL, and other related development tools (JAVA)
  • Complete solution testing that covers various user cases and scenarios aligned with business unit processes
  • Perform final system testing, verification, and validation to ensure optimal functionality and user experience
  • Manage customer adoption to ensure proper usage of and business returns from ThingWorx IoT software
  • Training and mentoring to ensure user adoption
  • Complete consulting work on or off-site as needed on an ad-hoc basis or as part of an agreed SOW
  • Report on project balance scorecard measures of improvements achieved
  • Solution Maintenance and Customer Support
  • Identify, troubleshoot, and proactively resolve incidents and problems within the solutions
  • Develop new or enhanced methods and techniques to continuously improve the system performance
  • Perform system diagnostics, troubleshooting and ongoing day-to-day system maintenance
  • Provide end user support of the software
  • Support customer satisfaction initiatives by creating reference accounts, documenting Return on Investments, etc.,
  • Technical report writing and documentation
  • New business
  • Contribute to the growth of 1WORX’s business revenue stream in the assigned opportunities through supporting and identifying new initiatives related to software, services, training and maintenance (support)

Personal Attributes

  • Outstanding technical skills
  • Strong sense of ownership
  • Exceptional Analytical and Problem-solving ability
  • Target and Goal orientated
  • Ability to work under pressure and extreme time constraints
  • Process driven, meticulous and thorough
  • Analytical and detail-oriented skills
  • Confident and energetic
  • Fast, continuous learner
  • Sound ability to interact and communicate effectively with people at all organisational levels.
  • Self-Motivated and Ability to multi-task
  • Team player

Desired Skills:

  • IT
  • CSS
  • MSSQL
  • JavaScript
  • Java
  • Docker
  • Mining
  • Full Stack Developer
  • Industrial
  • PLC
  • Scada
  • REST

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

