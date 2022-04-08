Incubation programme aims to develop youth entrepreneurs

Eight young, start-up entrepreneurs with innovative ideas in the ICT space, winners of the #MyStartUpMyStory social media campaign, have been selected as part of the first ever cohort of a new Innovator Trust Start-Up Incubation Programme.

The Start-Up Incubation Programme was launched in 2021 in response to the growing need for support, particularly for young entrepreneurs operating their businesses for a less than two years.

“With more businesses closing their doors than new businesses being started in South Africa, the need to ensure that young people with pursuits to be entrepreneurs, have the support they need in order to grow and flourish in business, is imperative and urgent for our economy,” says Tashline Jooste, CEO of the Innovator Trust.

Issues facing the country’s dire economic state, such as the alarmingly high youth unemployment rate reported to be at 66,5% in the fourth quarter of 2021, means that solutions which focus on strengthening start-ups and providing practical business skills training should be more available and accessible now than ever before.

Over the next two years, participants of the Innovator Trust’s Start-Up Programme will receive mentorship, skills development training and the necessary support to sustain and boost the growth of the start-ups.

Start-Up beneficiaries for 2021/22 are:

* Badaaye: Katlego Sekete

* Artero: Arthur Malemela

* iTechnology: Leslen Ash

* ProjectOne Engineering: Katlego Malatji

* Sima Digital Agencies: Ntumbuluko Maluleke, Tshepo Majoro

* Saturated Agency: Mamello Mofokeng, Nkululeko Ndumiso:

* Maxon Group T/A The Hub: Thabang Malungane

* INFOMEDIA: Senzeni Dladla