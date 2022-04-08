Internship – IT Network Operator (Belville) at Swift Human Resources

Core Outputs
- Complete and pass all assigned tasks and tests as per the Internship Programme
- Successfully integrate yourself with the Sintrex Team
- Achieve all practical tasks and assignments while on-site or in the practical phase
Essential Requirements
- Grade 12 (NSC)
- A+ and N+ or similar IT related qualification
- Basic understanding of hardware, operating systems (Linux or Windows), applications and networking
- Basic systems administration tasks
- Experience in the installation and set-up of networks, servers or workstations will be an advantage