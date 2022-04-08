Internship – IT Network Operator (Belville) at Swift Human Resources

Apr 8, 2022

Core Outputs

  • Complete and pass all assigned tasks and tests as per the Internship Programme
  • Successfully integrate yourself with the Sintrex Team
  • Achieve all practical tasks and assignments while on-site or in the practical phase

Essential Requirements

  • Grade 12 (NSC)
  • A+ and N+ or similar IT related qualification
  • Basic understanding of hardware, operating systems (Linux or Windows), applications and networking
  • Basic systems administration tasks
  • Experience in the installation and set-up of networks, servers or workstations will be an advantage

