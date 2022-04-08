Junior-Mid .Net Full Stack Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

AN Engineering Specialist in Stellenbosch seeks a passionate coder to fill the role of a Junior-Mid .Net Full Stack Developer with a suitable Degree/Diploma and 3+ years’ suitable work experience. Your tech toolset should include C#, .Net 4 upwards, .Net Core, JavaScript, Vue, Angular, Knockout, Aurelia, React, Bootstrap 3, 4, HTML, [URL Removed] REST, Entity Framework, AWS, SQL Server, Git and Docker and must be able to speak Afrikaans.

DUTIES:

Directly involved in the full SDLC – Requirements gathering Design and implementation Testing and documentation Continuous delivery and integration Operational maintenance

Work closely with the Architect to write software for a project(s), or as part of a team of Developers.

REQUIREMENTS:

Relevant Degree or Diploma required.

3+ Years of experience as Full Stack Developer.

Excellent knowledge of C# and .NET Framework.

JS Frameworks (Vue, Angular, Knockout, Aurelia, React).

Bootstrap 3,4.

HTML with experience building enterprise level systems.

WebAPI.Net for REST services.

.Net 4 upwards and .Net Core knowledge.

Entity Framework.

SQL Server.

AWS or any other cloud provider experience.

Git and Docker knowledge.

Afrikaans speaking.

Advantageous –

Recent focus in web development.

MongoDB basics.

Node.js on the server.

Linux.

Unit Test knowledge.

Xamarin Forms.

App Center & App distribution for Google, Apple and Huawei.

Interest in electronics and Agri-tech.

ATTRIBUTES:

A sense of duty – understanding that you will be part of a small team that ultimately needs to ensure a working product to a customer base.

Ability to work both individually, and in a team.

Attentive to detail, and able to think creatively outside the box.

Able to accurately estimate effort on tasks, prioritise work, gauge progress and deliver on deadlines.

Positive outlook on work and other people.

Good analytical problem-solving skills & stamina.

Excited about learning, pushing technical limits and finding new solutions.

Good verbal and written communication skills.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

.Net

Full

Stack

Learn more/Apply for this position