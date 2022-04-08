Junior QlikView/Power BI Developer (upskill Tableau) contract (TB) at Mediro ICT

1 Year renewable contract in Pretoria. Only South African citizens can apply. IT Consulting Company is recruiting a Junior BI Developer with QlikView or Power BI skills who is keen to upskill into Tableau. Must have a relevant IT Degree or 3 year National Diploma with 1 to 2 year’s BI development experience already. Must have a valid driver’s license, own reliable car and must be willing to travel locally within the Gauteng region (client site/projects).

Job functions (will be upskilled/trained to do the following in Tableau):

Designing, developing, maintaining and supporting advanced reporting, analytics and dashboards using Tableau.

Develop SQL queries.

Input into the technical discussions and analysis.

Performing business requirements gathering and documentation.

Performing data analysis, data validation, data mapping and data design.

Maintaining and documenting Tableau data sources.

Conducting unit test and integration testing.

Conduct root cause analysis and provide solutions to production and development issues.

Analyse business requirements, review existing systems and solutions, define the solution, and translate that into detailed design documentation.

Translate technical designs into an efficient, elegant and working solution.

Deliver comprehensive, easy-to-use, reporting solutions built on relevant best practices.

Minimum Requirements

1.5 years minimum work experience as a BI Developer with QlikView, Power BI or Tableau.

Must be willing to upskill into Tableau.

An undergraduate qualification (Bachelor’s degree or equivalent) in the relevant IT Discipline or 3 Year National IT Diploma.

Good experience in developing business intelligence reports using SQL tools.

Good experience in developing maintaining and managing BI dashboards and analytics.

Knowledge and experience of data warehousing and SQL.

SSIS, SSRS & SSAS experience required.

High degree of competency in SQL, relational databases and normalization.

Strong analytical, quantitative, problem solving, and organizational skills.

Attention to detail and ability to coordinate multiple tasks, set priorities, and meet deadlines.

Ability to work with a diverse and integrated team consisting of application developers, technical business users and business analysts.

