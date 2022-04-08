Programme Administrator

Apr 8, 2022

The Role: A Giant in the Insurance space has an exciting opportunity available for a Programme Administrator. This is a contract role, please contact GoldenRule Technology if you would like to apply

Key Accountabilities: About the role and requirements:

  • Knowledge of Asset Management Business
  • Knowledge in supporting large Programme deliverables across multiple workstreams – preparation of programme meetings and artefacts
  • Ability to consolidate multiple project plans for Programme View
  • Agile capabilities
  • Oversight of Programme financial management
  • Technologically savvy with PMO toolsets
  • Analytical and problem-solving aptitude
  • 5 yrs experience in supporting PMO

