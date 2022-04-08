The Role: A Giant in the Insurance space has an exciting opportunity available for a Programme Administrator. This is a contract role, please contact GoldenRule Technology if you would like to apply
Key Accountabilities: About the role and requirements:
- Knowledge of Asset Management Business
- Knowledge in supporting large Programme deliverables across multiple workstreams – preparation of programme meetings and artefacts
- Ability to consolidate multiple project plans for Programme View
- Agile capabilities
- Oversight of Programme financial management
- Technologically savvy with PMO toolsets
- Analytical and problem-solving aptitude
- 5 yrs experience in supporting PMO