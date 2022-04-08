Systems Architect – Salesforce

Company description:

Capitec Bank is a leading South African retail bank that focuses on essential banking services and provides innovative transacting, savings, insurance and unsecured lending products to individuals. Capitec’s mission is to make banking simple and transparent to help clients – regardless of their level of income or assets – improve their financial lives through a single solution, called Global One.

Job description: Purpose Statement

* Responsible for conceptualization, research, system design & management digital projects.

Experience

Minimum:

* 5 years’ proven experience in software development, architecture, project delivery and implementation

* Proven cloud-first system development & architecture experience

Experience in the following development technologies:

– Agile

– Object-oriented Development

– Web API & RESTful web services

– System design patterns (MVC, Serverless Computer)

– Unified Modelling Language

– Relational & NoSQL Database Design

– Cloud architecture & platforms (Azure, AWS)

– Container Platforms (Docker, Kubernetes)

– C#, Java or Node.js

– Experience & knowledge of UML diagrams

– Proven practical experience with application development (hands-on code)

Ideal:

* Team Leadership experience

Experience in a subset of the following development technologies or similar:

– HTML5

– CSS3

– JavaScript Frameworks (Angular, Polymer, React)

– API Management

– Compute (App Services, Function App, Logic App)

– Storage (CosmosDB, SQL)

– Messaging (ESB, Event Hub)

– Identity & Security (AAD, B2C, B2B, Key Vault)

– Relational (SQL Server)

– NoSQL (MongoDB)

– Android – Android Studio

– iOS – xcode

– Cross Platform (Cordova, PhoneGap, NativeScript)

Qualifications (Minimum)

* Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

* Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology – IT Engineering

Knowledge

Minimum:

* IT Systems development processes (SDLC)

* Application, Web & Mobile development

* Systems analysis and design

* UML

* Testing practices

* Banking operational & systems environment

Ideal:

* Research & development – prototyping experience

* Internet of Things (IoT)

* Artificial Intelligence

* Virtual Assistants

* Unified Communications

Skills

* Communication (written and verbal)

* Interpersonal / Relationship Management

* Analytical, diagnostic and problem solving

* The ability to handle multiple projects and deadlines

* Ability to work under own initiative without guidance, cope well under sustained pressure and deliver to deadlines

* Ability to work effectively with no or little supervision

* Ownership and accountability

* Team Player

Competencies

* Working with People

* Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

* Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives

Conditions of Employment

* Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends frequently

* Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

Desired Skills:

Salesforce

AWS

CRM

Software Development

C#

Java

Node.js

Learn more/Apply for this position