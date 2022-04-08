Test Analyst

Role Purpose:
The Tester will be responsible for developing User acceptance testing (UAT) test scripts, ensuring traceability of scripts to requirements and design artefacts, executing the UAT plan, documenting UAT testing results, and providing support to end users.
Experience and Qualifications:
- Matric
- Previous relevant experience in Short-Term Insurance will be advantageous
- Previous relevant experience in a test or technical support environment
- Test Preparation and Execution experience (preferably within business applications and processes)
- Strong problem solving and good analytical skills (defect analysis and reporting)
- Strong attention to detail
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Ability to interact with databases via SQL
- Track record of successful project completion working in a team
- Good knowledge of software development lifecycle and defect resolution processes in particular
- Ability to multi-task and test different applications relating to a release
- Good time management skills and the ability to work to tight deadlines
- MS Excel & MS Office
- ISTQB (Tester foundation) qualification will be an advantage
Responsibilities and work outputs:
- Perform User Acceptance Testing of the functional requirements of Premia system and Integration systems
- Documentation of UAT test scenarios, test cases and test scripts
- Definition and preparation of test data
- Identification and analysis of software defects
- Report to the Test manager and Project Manager – results, test metrics etc.
- In parallel with testing responsibilities, the candidate will be required to assist in the delivery of monthly/quarterly reporting on the testing results
- Provide training/support to Operations for all applications and services developed and maintained
- Update relevant documentation that has gone out-of-date
- Work with Operations to ensure the quality of delivered software as well as ensuring timely bug resolution
Competencies required:
- Clear communicator (written and verbal), to ensure ability to write test plans and test cases and to communicate bugs to developers and other stakeholders
- Creative solving of technical problems, to ensure the ability translate technical requirements test plans
- Ability to focus on deadlines and deliverables, ensures the ability to find the bad defects and bugs quickly
- Ability to think abstract, to ensure ability to not conform to the norm
- Norms do not find bugs quickly
- Functional/Technical Skills
- Experience in Quality Management Processes
- Knowledge and experience in technical aspects of Premia
- Business process understanding