Test Analyst

Role Purpose:

The Tester will be responsible for developing User acceptance testing (UAT) test scripts, ensuring traceability of scripts to requirements and design artefacts, executing the UAT plan, documenting UAT testing results, and providing support to end users.

Experience and Qualifications:

Matric

Previous relevant experience in Short-Term Insurance will be advantageous

Previous relevant experience in a test or technical support environment

Test Preparation and Execution experience (preferably within business applications and processes)

Strong problem solving and good analytical skills (defect analysis and reporting)

Strong attention to detail

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Ability to interact with databases via SQL

Track record of successful project completion working in a team

Good knowledge of software development lifecycle and defect resolution processes in particular

Ability to multi-task and test different applications relating to a release

Good time management skills and the ability to work to tight deadlines

MS Excel & MS Office

ISTQB (Tester foundation) qualification will be an advantage

Responsibilities and work outputs:

Perform User Acceptance Testing of the functional requirements of Premia system and Integration systems

Documentation of UAT test scenarios, test cases and test scripts

Definition and preparation of test data

Identification and analysis of software defects

Report to the Test manager and Project Manager – results, test metrics etc.

In parallel with testing responsibilities, the candidate will be required to assist in the delivery of monthly/quarterly reporting on the testing results

Provide training/support to Operations for all applications and services developed and maintained

Update relevant documentation that has gone out-of-date

Work with Operations to ensure the quality of delivered software as well as ensuring timely bug resolution

Competencies required:

Clear communicator (written and verbal), to ensure ability to write test plans and test cases and to communicate bugs to developers and other stakeholders

Creative solving of technical problems, to ensure the ability translate technical requirements test plans

Ability to focus on deadlines and deliverables, ensures the ability to find the bad defects and bugs quickly

Ability to think abstract, to ensure ability to not conform to the norm

Norms do not find bugs quickly

Functional/Technical Skills

Experience in Quality Management Processes

Knowledge and experience in technical aspects of Premia

Business process understanding

