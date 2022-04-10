IT Help Desk Service Technician – Johannesburg
CTC R10, 000 – R15, 000 pm
Requirements
Exp. as a help desk technician
A+ & N+
Own vehicle ESSENTIAL
Helpdesk experience with Hardware & Networking essential
Understanding of Cisco Firewalls
Experience with Microsoft 365 and Microsoft essential
Tech savvy with working knowledge of Networks
Good understanding of computer systems, mobile devices and other tech products
Ability to diagnose and resolve basic technical issues
Proficiency in English
Excellent communication skills
Customer-oriented and cool-tempered
Able to work under pressure
BSc/BA in IT, Computer Science, Diploma: IT Network Design & Administration or relevant field
Desired Skills:
- IT Helpdesk
- Microsoft 365