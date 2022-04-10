IT Help Desk

IT Help Desk Service Technician – Johannesburg

CTC R10, 000 – R15, 000 pm

Requirements

Exp. as a help desk technician

A+ & N+

Own vehicle ESSENTIAL

Helpdesk experience with Hardware & Networking essential

Understanding of Cisco Firewalls

Experience with Microsoft 365 and Microsoft essential

Tech savvy with working knowledge of Networks

Good understanding of computer systems, mobile devices and other tech products

Ability to diagnose and resolve basic technical issues

Proficiency in English

Excellent communication skills

Customer-oriented and cool-tempered

Able to work under pressure

BSc/BA in IT, Computer Science, Diploma: IT Network Design & Administration or relevant field

Desired Skills:

IT Helpdesk

Microsoft 365

