Microsoft Consultant

Purpose Of The Role:

To aid the implementation and support of Dynamics NAV and Dynamics 365 Business Central into a global business, including responsibility for the maintenance, analysis and enhancement of the ERP system at a business level.

Duties Include, But Not Limited To:

Requirements analysis and documentation.

Development and maintenance of system documentation.

Assist with implementing new setups, functionality and data migration.

User & Permission Management.

User Training.

Support end users with the ERP system across all subsidiaries.

Fault-finding on unposted transactions including integration transactions.

Ensure that the needs of users are met in accordance with service level agreements.

Support and assist with Power BI and reporting related functions.

Functional project analysis, requirement gathering , process mapping and design.

Creating quality detailed briefs for small to large projects.

Ability to work alone on project related work where required.

Implementation and support of MS Dynamics 365 Business Central.

Build and expand on positive client relationships while developing an understanding of our clients needs and requirements.

Knowledge sharing with team

2-5 yrs experience as an NAV or Business central Functional Consultant.

Extensive experience in the Financial Module.

MS Dynamics NAV 2015 and higher.

MS Dynamics 365 Business Central

Strong Microsoft Office applications skills.

Ability to identify user requirements and translate into defined specifications.

Be prepared to work in a 24/7 environment.

Demonstrates consistent behaviour aligned to our Organizational Culture.

Desirable Criteria:

Degree or equivalent diploma in either Information Systems, Business/Finance.

Exceptional experience in Excel knowledge.

Understanding of basic financial principles.

Understanding of usability and user experience principles in an ERP space.

Problem Solving and Analytical Skills.

Please note we will apply relevance to our Talent Management and Talent Development Programme as part of our recruitment process.

Shortlisted candidates may need to complete an assessment.

This position requires trust and honesty it has access to customers financial details – therefore a credit and criminal record check will be conducted. The qualifications identified herein are an inherent job requirement; therefore, a qualification verification check will be done. By applying for this role, and supplying the necessary details, you hereby grant us permission to apply for these checks. This will be done in a confidential manner, and solely for the purposes of verification.

