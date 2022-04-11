Data Analyst (Hybrid – Contract)

Experience Required

The Data Analyst will be responsible for conducting full lifecycle analysis to include requirements, activities, and design. The data analyst will develop analysis and reporting capabilities. They will also monitor performance and quality control plans to identify improvements. Investigate data quality, clean data, transform data, summarize data and perform basic queries to support project related activities.

5+ years Data Analyst experience.

Highly proficient in SQL (both Oracle SQL and Hive SQL).

Experience with Big Data (Hadoop) environments.

Ability to work with large datasets.

Excellent Microsoft Excel Skills documentation skills.

Strong report writing and presentation skills.

Strong analytical & critical thinking skills with the ability to collect, organize, analyze, and disseminate significant amounts of information with attention to detail and accuracy.

The ability to investigate data quality, clean data, transform data, model & summarize data.

Experience with data models, database design, data mining and segmentation techniques.

Accuracy and attention to detail.

Experience with SA data assets a major plus.

Excellent written and spoken English.

Needs to be self-driven, ability to plan work and meet deadlines.

Telecommunications industry experience would be beneficial

Responsibilities:

Interpret data, analyse results using statistical techniques and provide ongoing reports.

Acquire data from primary or secondary data sources and maintain databases/data systems.

Identify databases, data collection systems, data analytics and other strategies that optimize statistical efficiency and quality.

Identify, analyse, and interpret trends or patterns in complex data sets.

Filter and “clean” data by reviewing reports and performance indicators to locate and identify/fix code problems.

Work with project team to prioritize business and information needs.

Define new data collection and analysis process improvement opportunities

Learn more/Apply for this position