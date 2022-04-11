Developer

Apr 11, 2022

Job Description:

  • -Perform programming and related tasks, which include:

o Planning, Estimations and Implementation
o Writing code
o Debugging errors
o Testing
o Technical Investigations

  • Write technical documentation
  • Communication with stakeholders
  • Provide development support to Senior Developers
  • Provide mentorship and guidance to Junior Developers
  • Compliance to Standard Operating Procedures (SOP)

Continuous Improvement of:

o Skills and Ability
o Work Throughput
o Communication
o Return Rate (Target Less than 10%)
o Estimations

  • Facilitate root cause analysis of issues
  • Identify areas to improve system performance and availability
  • Multi-task and change from one task to another without loss of efficiency or composure
  • Communicate effectively and professionally in all forms of communication with internal customers
  • Ability to resolve design issues

Job Requirements:

  • Tertiary qualification in Computer Science, Computer Engineering or related
  • Minimum of 3 years Progress OpenEdge experience
  • Microsoft Certifications Advantageous
  • Driver’s License

Learn more/Apply for this position