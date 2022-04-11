IT Project Manager

Dynamic International team in Cloud Migration, looking for an IT PROJECT MANAGER to join their organization soonest!

Position Highlights:

Develop project overview plans that identify active projects and revenue streams.

Host and facilitate project meetings at least once a week with team and managers.

Provide feedback, advice, project updates and encouragement to team members.

Manage deadlines and push the team to ensure timeliness.

Coordinate with vendors and suppliers as needed.

Creating long- and short-term plans, including setting targets for milestones, and adhering to deadlines.

Assist Migration team manager in delegating tasks on the project to employees best positioned to complete them.

Identifying and managing potential risks and liabilities of multiple projects.

Serving as a point of contact for teams when multiple units are assigned to the same project to ensure team actions remain in synergy.

Communicating with stakeholders to keep the project aligned with their goals.

Performing quality control throughout project’s life cycle to ensure the company standards are applied.

Minimum Requirements:

Project Management Diploma /Certificate/ Prince 2/ PMBOK

Microsoft Certifications

5 years’ solid Project/ Programme Management experience.

3 years’ managing multiple teams across multiple IT related projects

Proven track record of IT related project deliveries

If you are consultative and entrepreneurial in your approach, passionate about service delivery with a keen interest in Migration work, then please apply soonest by sending us your updated profile, Thank you!

Desired Skills:

Project Management

PMBOK

Microsoft Certifications

Cloud Migration

PRINCE2

PMI

Project Management Agile

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Employer & Job Benefits:

Mobile Phone

