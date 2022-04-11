Java Developer

A Java Developer is needed within an engineering services firm to design, code, test, debug and correct program modules in development. Support and maintenance will also be required. This is a remote working position with the head office based in Secunda and Pretoria. The ideal individual will need to know how to manage their time correctly and be able to work without supervision and be dedicated to complete tasks whilst working from home. You will be involved in developing the system from scratch 50% development has been done to date.

Requirements:

Degree in Computer Science, Engineering with related subject.

At least 5 years’ experience as a programmer in JAVA.

Practical/Technical experience required: JAVA/Java EE Angular SQL JPA (Hibernate) HTML, CSS JavaScript /Typescript CI/CD Linux IntelliJ

Good communication skills.

Valid driver’s license.

Duties:

The Java Developer will be involved in developing new functionality (dealt with as projects) as well as maintaining existing systems (part of operational maintenance tasks).

Designing and implementing Java-based applications. Write well designed, testable, efficient code.

Analysing user requirements to inform application design. Ensure designs are in compliance with specifications.

Defining application objectives and functionality.

Design database architecture.

Debugging and resolving technical problems that arise, this includes testing own code.

Contribute in all phases of the development lifecycle.

Completing code reviews.

Prepare and produce releases of software components.

Ensuring continuous professional self-development.

Learn more/Apply for this position