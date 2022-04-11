Mid-level Bi Developer-2022-35

PLEASE NOTE: CONTRACT POSITION, PLEASE ONLY APPLY IF QUALIFYING IN FULL.

3 – 5 YEARS EXPERIENCE in:

Mining industry experience is preferred

Background in data warehouse design (eg dimensional modelling) and data mining

In-depth understanding of database management systems, online analytical processing (OLAP) and ETL (Extract, transform, Load, framework

Experience with BI technologies (Microsoft Power BI, Tableau,etc)

Advanced experience in SQL querying, SQL Server reporting Services (SSRS)

Proven abilities to take initiative and be innovative

Analytical mind with a problem- solving aptitute

Predictive analytics and data science

Graphical design and artistic aptitude

Experience with SQL Server analysis Services (SSAS)

This BI developer role requires a service orientated mentality, high sence of the ownership of the problems and requests assigned, focus on managing and resolving issues in alignment with the SLA’s establishing and maintaining communication with technology customers to keep them updated with status of their requests, initiating and performing changes on production systems and proactively escalating any issues that cannot be resolved within the establishment timeframes

Key Outputs:

Translate business needs to technical specifications

Design, build and deploy BI solutions

Maintain and support data analytics platforms

Conduct unit testing and trouble shooting

Evaluate and improve existing BI systems

Collaborate with teams to intigrate systems

Develop and execute database queries and conduct analysis

Create visualisation and reports for requested projects

User Management

Security Management

Develop and update technical documentation

Debug, monitor and troubleshoot BI solutions

