Fault handling and escalation (identifying and responding to faults on the company IP Core and Transmission network, liaising with NOC engineers when necessary and handling escalation through to resolution).
Provisioning (IP assignment, Core and Transmission Network configuration)
Implementing and reporting of Scheduled and approved changes, where necessary escalate failed changes to IP Core engineers.
Maintaining of WIKI and technical documentation (for NOC) of processes and procedures usedthroughout normal operations.
Development of knowledge and skills in networking and the relevant systems particularly those specific to the monitoring management and provisioning of the companyl IP Core and Transmission network.
Requirements
Juniper/Cisco or other networking or other field related certifications advantages
Mikrotik Certifications advantageous
Any relevant Network related certification or qualification
Minimum of 3 Years ISP / SP / WISP experience
High Level of Proficiency in working on Mikrotik Routers & Switches will be advantageous
Mikrotik MPLS deployment experience would be advantageous
Proficiency in oral, written and interpersonal communication skills
English and Afrikaans proficiency
Proficiency in IP address and subnet planning and implementation. Both V4 & v6.
Proficient in Routing Protocols both internal and External (OSPF/BGP/ISIS etc.)
Proficient in L2 switching
Proficiency Mac OS X would be a big win
Experience with Juniper Equipment would be advantageous
Desired Skills:
- ISP
- WISP
- MIKROTIK
- JUNIPER
- Cisco
- NOC
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
A successful Telecommunication company is looking for a talented NOC Engineer for their operations in Cape Town
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pension Fund