NOC Engineer

Fault handling and escalation (identifying and responding to faults on the company IP Core and Transmission network, liaising with NOC engineers when necessary and handling escalation through to resolution).

Provisioning (IP assignment, Core and Transmission Network configuration)

Implementing and reporting of Scheduled and approved changes, where necessary escalate failed changes to IP Core engineers.

Maintaining of WIKI and technical documentation (for NOC) of processes and procedures usedthroughout normal operations.

Development of knowledge and skills in networking and the relevant systems particularly those specific to the monitoring management and provisioning of the companyl IP Core and Transmission network.

Requirements

Juniper/Cisco or other networking or other field related certifications advantages

Mikrotik Certifications advantageous

Any relevant Network related certification or qualification

Minimum of 3 Years ISP / SP / WISP experience

High Level of Proficiency in working on Mikrotik Routers & Switches will be advantageous

Mikrotik MPLS deployment experience would be advantageous

Proficiency in oral, written and interpersonal communication skills

English and Afrikaans proficiency

Proficiency in IP address and subnet planning and implementation. Both V4 & v6.

Proficient in Routing Protocols both internal and External (OSPF/BGP/ISIS etc.)

Proficient in L2 switching

Proficiency Mac OS X would be a big win

Experience with Juniper Equipment would be advantageous

Desired Skills:

ISP

WISP

MIKROTIK

JUNIPER

Cisco

NOC

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

A successful Telecommunication company is looking for a talented NOC Engineer for their operations in Cape Town

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

