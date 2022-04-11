Senior Data Engineer

- Data Engineering
o Architect, develop and maintain a declarative data integration solution with the ability to move data between databases, file systems and other locations while tracking data quality according to measures set by data owner.
o Enhance our big data and real-time data capabilities by using both open-source and internally developed tools, designed to efficiently move data while ensuring integrity.
o Oversee data support for specialized data centric services we provide, including ETL/ELT, data modelling, database design, data quality assessments, data format conversion, data transformation and data tool selection.
o Maintain up-to-date knowledge of data engineering tools, related technologies, data security and data privacy laws.
o Guide standards and best practices across the data stack.
- Processes, Automation and DevOps
o Contribute to the development and maintenance of our toolsets used to automate various jobs and scheduled tasks.
o Mature our DevOps practices, cloud-based toolsets, and production applications.
o Identify systemic inefficiencies, conceptualise possible solutions and drive their development.
o Ensure consistent documentation of all implemented tools, systems, and processes.
o Support tools, data integration applications and infrastructure lifecycles via standard service management principles and processes.
- Business and Leadership
o Use data engineering techniques to innovate and solve problems, translating business requirements into system designs.
o Engage with stakeholders to support the design and delivery of data science projects and solutions.
o Lead and develop a team of junior data engineers.
o Contribute to our agile way of work and innovation culture.
Qualifications
- A formal qualification of at least NQF level 6 in Computer Science, Mathematics, Statistics, Software and/or Data Engineering or a related field. Any relevant specialised certifications or a post-graduate degree will be especially advantageous.
- 3-5 years relevant experience, of which at least 2 years must have been in a data engineering environment.
- Experience in ICT / Telecommunications will be an advantage
Certification
- Any data or cloud platform (GCP, Azure, AWS) certification is required, other relevant certifications will be highly advantageous.
Desired Skills:
- Azure
- GCP
- Computer Science
About The Employer:
Our client is in the ICT industry.