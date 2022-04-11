Senior IT Business Analyst – Software Technology
Location: Gauteng
Position Overview:
A software digitalisation technology company is seeking to appoint a skilled Senior IT Business Analyst.
One will be primarily responsible for the general management of an IT team tasked with managing delivery throughout the ALM (application lifecycle management) and SDLC (software development lifecycle) periods.
Key focus will be facilitating the design of new IT solutions and processes to improve business efficiency and productivity by working closely with IT and executive management and clients to align ongoing projects and initiatives with the strategic goals and plan of the business division.
Qualifications, Skills, and Experience required:
- A completed Bachelor of Commerce degree in Informatics
- 8 – 10 Years relevant work experience in the field of IT or Business Analytics
- Financial Services industry experience
- Own reliable transport with a valid driver’s license
Desired Skills:
- IT Business Analyst
- Business Analytics
- Informatics
- ALM
- Application Lifecycle Management
- SDLC
- Software Development Lifecycle
- IT Solutions Design Facilitation
- IT Processes Design Facilitation
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
A software digitalisation technology company
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Performance Bonus