Senior Security Solutions Architect

- The Security Solutions Architect offers detailed technical support to ensure the security capability within the assigned business area.
- Designs a complete and complex framework, system, or product. Defines processes for technical platforms, system specifications, input/output and working parameters for hardware and/or software compatibility. Conceives system interfaces and business application prototypes. Identifies, analyzes, and resolves system design weaknesses. Influences the shaping of future products by contributing to the framework (architecture) used across multiple products or systems. Provides multi-layered technical expertise for next generation initiatives.
Key Roles and Responsibilities:
- Offer detailed technical support in multi-platform IT environments and perform analytical assignments.
- Work on strategic projects to identify and investigate opportunities to use emerging technologies.
- Identify areas for improvement by reviewing new and existing information technology projects for compliance to it architecture.
- Work closely with users and other architects to define the requirements of an application and specifying an optimum design for subsequent development.
- Work with department heads and other managers to champion the priority of security initiatives.
- Deliver a “center of excellence” for information security, offering internal consultancy, advice and pragmatic assistance on information security risk and control matters throughout the organization and promoting the advantages of managing information security risks more efficiently and effectively
- Participate in the delivery of a layered defense strategy to protect our assets.
- Support peers in the design and build of an advanced security operations function.
- Provide subject matter expertise by advising on security architecture and risk
- Mitigate enterprise vulnerabilities and reduce attack surface vectors identified through security reviews and controls implementation/
- Execute risk assessments, security architecture design reviews, and project security reviews, ensuring key applications and products are assessed for risk.
- Document and map the architecture of current security infrastructure
- Oversee the design and operation of related security controls and improvement activities to ensure compliance both with internal security policies and applicable laws and regulations.
Knowledge, Skills, and Attributes:
- Developed technical capability across a broad range of security products / solutions
- Ability to map business needs to technology solutions
- Understanding of information technology and Information Security
- Demonstration of the company core values of proactivity, teamwork, professional excellence, partnership, personal commitment, and multi-cultural strength
- Good working knowledge of infrastructure design, including network, storage, and compute layers
- Motivation and drive to succeed
- Interpersonal skills and the ability to develop strong customer (internal / external) relationships
- Strong industry and market awareness
- Ability to negotiate / influence
- Ability to communicate to all audience levels (executive to technical)
- Comfortable with presenting and communicating solutions at a business and technical level
- Strong professional documentation skills
- A team player willing to develop and share IP
- A strong client service orientation
- Must demonstrate ability to learn new technologies and apply them in the secure design of new initiatives