The future of mining

Following the easing of border restrictions, the new normal has seen mining operations around the world adapt through digitalisation at a rate not seen since modern mining techniques were first developed more than 100 years ago.

IDC predicts that by the end of this year, 75% of the top 100 miners will operate remote and autonomous drill rigs throughout their operations, improving equipment efficiencies. This is one of the predictions IDC unveiled in its recent report IDC FutureScape: Worldwide Mining 2022 Predictions.

“In 2022, we expect to see a consolidation of learnings from rapid deployment of remote working technologies which lays down a good foundation to develop talent required for remote-operated and automated machinery. Miners have embraced DX to maintain production in astounding numbers and I expect this positive influence on the industry over the next five years,” says Ben Kirkwood, senior research manager, IDC Energy Insights Worldwide Mining.

According to IDC, these are the top strategic predictions that will shape how mining organisations will operate in a digital-first world within the next 12 to 36 months:

#1: Increased Remote Equipment Adoption – Accelerated because of the pandemic, by 2022, 75% of the top 100 miners will operate remote and autonomous drill rigs throughout their operations, improving equipment efficiencies.

#2: Resilient Connectivity – By 2022, 5% of global mining operations will be early adopters of 5G to utilise reliable, low-latent connectivity-reliant technologies, improving safety, sustainability, and operational performances.

#3: Sustainably Controlled Operations – By 2023, 80% of mining organisations will use sustainability KPIs as part of their primary operational control parameters to help achieve their organisational environment, social, and governance targets.

#4: Digitised Talent – By 2023, 25% of the top 100 mining organisations will utilise augmented reality to perform operational maintenance, reducing on-site labour requirements by 20%.

#5: Increased OT Security – OT-specific security departments will be created by four of the top five mining organisations by 2023 as organisations struggle with secure IoT implementations.

#6: Auditable Traceability – Enabling improved sustainability and operational tracking, by 2024, 10% of metals produced will use blockchain to track and monitor the commodities’ value chain from origin to final product.

#7: Enhanced Operations – By 2024, 50% of the top mining organisations will utilise cloud based operational planning and simulation tools, providing decision support, greater analytics, and improved optimisation capabilities.

#8: Ecosystem-wide Partnerships – By 2025, 80% of organisations will utilise an equipment-as-a-service model in partnership with major vendors to provide support for critical operational equipment and systems.

#9: Integrated Processes – By 2025, the top five mining organisations will deploy cloud-based platforms to deliver insights across their value chain, supporting self-service for workers and a single source of truth.

#10: Satellite Supported Transformation – By 2026, as the cost of deploying satellites drops rapidly, one mining organisation will have its own satellites in orbit to support its digital mining transformation.

Virus-free. www.avast.com