Vb.Net Developer

My client is based in George and has a young, dynamic culture.

They are looking for an experienced VB.NET/SQL developer with at least 3 years’ experience or more.

You will need to have good SQL knowledge, but don’t need to be an expert.

Any reporting skills would also be beneficial (SSRS, etc).

They can consider someone with a qualification and at least 3 yrs experience, or someone without a qualification and more experience.

The person must be bright and willing to hit the ground running.

The focus will be on pure development and it will mainly involve developing new applications. This will mainly be financial applications for a big client.

The client has a relaxed environment and can look at flexible working hours.

They can look at employing people on a contract or permanent basis.

