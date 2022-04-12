We are looking for an experienced Android Engineer for Remote employment. The position is permanent and only those with great work ethic and 5+ years Mobile experience will be considered.
Key Requirements
- 5+ years’ experience
- Bachelor’s Degree / BTech
- Proficient with Java and Kotlin
- Experience with Android frameworks.
- Familiarity with RESTful APIs to connect Android applications to back-end services
- Knowledge of other web technologies and UI/UX standards
- Understanding of Android design principles and interface guidelines
- Familiarity with cloud message APIs and push notifications
- Knack for benchmarking and optimization
- Proficient understanding of code versioning tools
