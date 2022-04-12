Android Engineer

Apr 12, 2022

We are looking for an experienced Android Engineer for Remote employment. The position is permanent and only those with great work ethic and 5+ years Mobile experience will be considered.
Key Requirements

  • 5+ years’ experience
  • Bachelor’s Degree / BTech
  • Proficient with Java and Kotlin
  • Experience with Android frameworks.
  • Familiarity with RESTful APIs to connect Android applications to back-end services
  • Knowledge of other web technologies and UI/UX standards
  • Understanding of Android design principles and interface guidelines
  • Familiarity with cloud message APIs and push notifications
  • Knack for benchmarking and optimization
  • Proficient understanding of code versioning tools

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Android
  • Java
  • kotlin

Learn more/Apply for this position