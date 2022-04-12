Android Engineer

We are looking for an experienced Android Engineer for Remote employment. The position is permanent and only those with great work ethic and 5+ years Mobile experience will be considered.

Key Requirements

5+ years’ experience

Bachelor’s Degree / BTech

Proficient with Java and Kotlin

Experience with Android frameworks.

Familiarity with RESTful APIs to connect Android applications to back-end services

Knowledge of other web technologies and UI/UX standards

Understanding of Android design principles and interface guidelines

Familiarity with cloud message APIs and push notifications

Knack for benchmarking and optimization

Proficient understanding of code versioning tools

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Android

Java

kotlin

Learn more/Apply for this position