Backup gap means organisations continue to lose data

A huge majority (86%) of EMEA organisations (78% in South Africa) have a protection gap between how much data they can afford to lose and how often IT systems are protected.

This has risen by 14% in the past 12 months across the EMEA region, indicating that, while the criticality of data continues to soar, so do the challenges in protecting data to a satisfactory level.

Almost every organisation experiences unexpected outages, according to the Veeam Data Protection Trends Report 2022. There are many incidents that can lead to downtime.

Among EMEA businesses, these are commonly caused by infrastructure or networking outages, server hardware failures, and application software faults.

Furthermore, ransomware and other cyber threats are compounding the situation – with 51% of EMEA organisations suffering outages at the hands of a cyber-attack in the past 12 months (97% in South Africa).

There is still a perception that ransomware strikes an unlucky few, but almost nine in 10 South African organisations surveyed have suffered ransomware attacks in the last year alone. The majority (71%) of EMEA organisations have suffered ransomware attacks in the past 12 months (86% in South Africa).

Given the inevitable nature of cyber-attacks like ransomware, it’s paramount that businesses can recover. However, according to ´s survey respondents, more than one in three (36%) EMEA organisations are unable to recover data after a ransomware attack. Per attack, South African organisations were unable to recover 31% of their lost data on average. Seventy-eight percent of organisations were unable to recover at least some of the data they had lost.