Business Analyst at Bidvest Bank

PRIMARY PURPOSE
Interpreting and documenting business requirements and providing solutions. Supporting business with daily operations in the systems environment.
KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS (
FINANCE
- Analyse & Document AS-IS processes for all payment streams that go through Sybrin
- Document TO-BE Processes for new payment Gateway
- Document Business Requirements Sybrin (incorporating Modernisation of Payments
CLIENT SERVICE
- Liaise Any enhancements or changes with Business Analysts or Project Manager
- Liaise with WU
- Daily Support for consultants/supervisors/managers/Nostro/Finsurv/card Ops/call centre
- Assist with hardware needed for testing
- Work with external stakeholders to understand and investigate feedback into the service/function/product provided
Service Excellence
- Interprets business/customer requirements to provide timeous solutions
- Responsiveness: speed of responses, reaction time, going the extra mile, turnaround time
- Give valuable advice to customers and/or stakeholders
- Responding to internal and external queries
- Building good working relationships with all clients
OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE
- Update Cherwell
- Request feedback
- Testing and signoff
- Create user manual
- Schedule and plan rollout
- Creating Test Cases
- Functional, Regression and System Integration Testing
- Logging defects and bugs on TFS
- Ensuring that all defects are fixed and rolled out
- Getting Sign Off from Users
- New web reports and enhancements to web reports
- Document Business & System Rules that govern Sybrin
- Use data modelling practices to analyse findings and create suggestions for strategic and operational
Process design
- Design appropriate processes to support business operations
- Re-engineer existing processes to be more efficient
- Ensure consistent user experience in systems responsible for
- Periodic review of functionality
System Enhancements
- System bug fixes
- Research and development
- Troubleshooting and R&D
- Fault finding and investigation
- Data imports are up-to-date
- Resolution
Effective Administration
- Providing Business reports to internal and external clients
- Cost saving in terms of time
- Reports created efficiently and on time
ADMINISTRATION
- Assist System Admin with troubleshooting
- Respond to emails
- Data extracts
- Replacement and New Server testing
LEARNING AND GROWTH
Contribution to teamwork in Department
- Contribution to making the department a great place to work
- Contribution to teamwork (level of teamwork, accountability, delivery, quality and speed of information shared, contribution to efficiency and effectiveness of area)
- Effort to forge and maintain quality inter-personal relationships
- Take accountability for the achievement of operational objectives within own area of control
- Support and drive the business’ core values
- Maintain a positive attitude and drive
- Promote harmony and teamwork
- Promote the sharing of knowledge
- Show willingness to help others
- Manage one’s own emotions (i.e. handling stress in a manner that does not disrupt the team effectiveness)
- Open to feedback and constructive criticism of performance
- Actively coach, train and empower internal and external team members to create an understanding of skills and specialties
- Close connection is required and important between the individuals occupying the role
- Close interaction between all members of IT and Business to ensure that requests are dealt with correctly and efficiently.
Personal and intellectual capital development
- Take ownership for driving own career development
- Preparation and signing off of personal development plan
- Achievement of objectives/milestones set out in the development plan
- Development of knowledge base and intellectual property
- In order to enhance performance and for better understanding of the nature of the jo, internal training would be insightful, whilst external training would be valuable (noted but not necessarily measured)
- Ensuring interface procedures and run off-site by shadowing manager
- Personal development and research required in order to enhance performance in the role such as managerial and SQL training courses
REQUIREMENTS
Qualifications
- Grade 12
- Certificate
Experience
- 2-3 years’ experience
Knowledge, Skills and Abilities Required
Desired Skills:
- Business Analyst
- Business analysis
- Microsoft SQL
- CRM
- k2
- software design
- development
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Business Analysis