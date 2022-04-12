Business Analyst (CPT/JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic company at the forefront of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA), Digitization and Virtual agents seeks a strong technically minded Business Analyst to join its team. Your core role will be to effectively manage the gathering and analysis of business requirements from users. You will also be expected to negotiate and agree on business requirements with project sponsors and communicate these to the Development and QA teams, playing a key role in aiding the SPO team to manage projects. The ideal candidate requires a suitable IT Degree/Diploma with a BA Certification, at least 2-5 years work experience in a similar role, strong documentation experience and user requirement extraction to Level 4. Must have passed Core Maths in high school.

REQUIREMENTS:

A 3-year IT Degree or Diploma with a BA Certificate and pass Core Maths at high school.

2-5 Years relevant experience.

Strong documentation experience, user requirement extraction to Level 4.

Excellent written communication ability.

The ability to learn technical concepts quickly.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Business

Analyst

CPT

Learn more/Apply for this position