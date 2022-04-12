Business Intelligence Developer at Letsema

We are looking for a Business Intelligence (BI) Developer to create and manage BI and analytics solutions that turn data into knowledge.

In this role, you should have a background in data and business analysis. You should be analytical and an excellent communicator.

Responsibilities

Translate business needs to technical specifications (business requirements documentation)

Design, build and deploy BI solutions (e.g. reporting tools)

Maintain and support data analytics platforms

Conduct user acceptance testing on BI dashboards

Evaluate and improve existing BI systems

Develop and execute database queries and conduct analyses

Create visualizations and reports for requested projects

Develop and update technical documentation

Requirements and skills

Proven experience as a BI Developer or Data Scientist

Industry experience is preferred

Familiarity with BI technologies (e.g. Microsoft Power BI (preferred), Qlik, etc)

Knowledge of SQL queries, SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS) and SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS)

Proven abilities to take initiative and be innovative

Analytical mind with a problem-solving aptitude

BSc/BA in Computer Science, Engineering or relevant field preferred

Minimum of 5 years experience in BI dashboard development and deployment

Desired Skills:

SSIS Development

SSRS

Microsoft BI

Data warehouse

Power BI

SQL Server Integration Services

SQL Server Reporting Services

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Letsema, founded in 1996, is a black-owned management consulting firm at the heart of a diversified investment group.

The word “Letsema” is of Sotho origin, meaning people coming together to work for a common purpose. This sense of collective effort towards a shared vision is our underlying ethos.

With long-term thinking and a broad base of skills, intellect, and IP, we aim to contribute meaningfully to the betterment of society. Each leg of our business – Consulting, Investments and Foundation – reinforces the other, setting them apart and making them stronger.

Our consultancy provides specialist services across the value chain, helping companies set direction, accelerate their journey, and ensure sustainability.

Our seven practice areas combine long-term thinking and access to a broad base of skills, intellect, and IP to facilitate institutional success, power change and meaningful contribution to society.

Learn more/Apply for this position