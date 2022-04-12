Client Reporting Analyst Developer at Rory Mackie & Associates

Job overview:
- The reporting team is responsible to support, maintain and expand an in-house developed financial reporting system by:
- Importing data into the SQL databases from different source types
- Using stored procedures and .NET code to extract the data for reporting purposes
- Using in-house built VB.NET applications to generate Reports
- Building Report templates using tools like ‘Statpro Enterprise Reports’ (SER), ‘Active Reports’, SQL Server Reporting Services and VB.NET Code
The main tasks are to support the environment, make sure that imports are completed on time and the data is ready for the users to run their reports. Any support issues must be handled timeously according to the SLA. Our client is constantly busy developing new reports and improving the system according to their clients’ needs
Key responsibilities:
- Running imports, checking that SSIS imports ran successfully, checking data after imports
- Write and run T-SQL queries and SQL stored procedures to support and enhance the Reporting environment. This includes Data Warehouse development
- Support of the reporting system entails writing queries to find issues and finding solutions for the issues
- Developing new SQL database solutions
- Liaise with users to analyse and develop new SQL solutions
- Pro-active improvement of the current system
- Build SSIS import solutions to automate imports not yet automated
- Ensure stable environment for reporting purposes
- Getting involved in the support of the in-house developed VB.NET applications and reporting tools
- Build, maintain and enhance report templates
- Build, maintain and enhance current in-house apps
Requirements:
- Training in SQL Server development
- Minimum 3-5 years of experience with SQL Server development
- Any experience in the Asset Management and/or Financial Reporting will be an advantage
- Sound experience in using Microsoft Office tools, especially Excel
- Some experience in SSIS
- Experience in Data Warehousing
- Experience in an IT environment in the financial sector will be an advantage
- Strong analysis and design skills
- Excellent problem solving and troubleshooting abilities
- Good coding standards
- Ability to work both independently and within a team to deliver a solution
- Ability to work under pressure situations if needed
Technical Competencies:
- Programming experience
- SQL Server programming
- SSIS
- Any experience in VB.NET, C# will be an advantage
- Experience in reporting tools like SSRS, Active Reports and SER will be an advantage
- Microsoft Office tools
Behavioural Competencies:
- Take ownership of responsibilities
- Team player as well as able to work independently
- Well organized with the ability to prioritize tasks- coupled with a good planning capability and business analysis methodologies
- Strong work ethic
- Strong attention to detail
- Excellent communications and interpersonal skills
- Analytical, logical and practical approach to problem solving
- High energy level and the ability to multitask, provide input to team members and to share and disseminate information
- Able to work under pressure
- Be pro-active
- Be willing to learn the Asset Management environment