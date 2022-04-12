Client Reporting Analyst Developer at Rory Mackie & Associates

Job overview:

The reporting team is responsible to support, maintain and expand an in-house developed financial reporting system by: Importing data into the SQL databases from different source types Using stored procedures and .NET code to extract the data for reporting purposes Using in-house built VB.NET applications to generate Reports Building Report templates using tools like ‘Statpro Enterprise Reports’ (SER), ‘Active Reports’, SQL Server Reporting Services and VB.NET Code



The main tasks are to support the environment, make sure that imports are completed on time and the data is ready for the users to run their reports. Any support issues must be handled timeously according to the SLA. Our client is constantly busy developing new reports and improving the system according to their clients’ needs

Key responsibilities:

Running imports, checking that SSIS imports ran successfully, checking data after imports

Write and run T-SQL queries and SQL stored procedures to support and enhance the Reporting environment. This includes Data Warehouse development

Support of the reporting system entails writing queries to find issues and finding solutions for the issues

Developing new SQL database solutions

Liaise with users to analyse and develop new SQL solutions

Pro-active improvement of the current system

Build SSIS import solutions to automate imports not yet automated

Ensure stable environment for reporting purposes

Getting involved in the support of the in-house developed VB.NET applications and reporting tools

Build, maintain and enhance report templates

Build, maintain and enhance current in-house apps

Requirements:

Training in SQL Server development

Minimum 3-5 years of experience with SQL Server development

Any experience in the Asset Management and/or Financial Reporting will be an advantage

Sound experience in using Microsoft Office tools, especially Excel

Some experience in SSIS

Experience in Data Warehousing

Experience in an IT environment in the financial sector will be an advantage

Strong analysis and design skills

Excellent problem solving and troubleshooting abilities

Good coding standards

Ability to work both independently and within a team to deliver a solution

Ability to work under pressure situations if needed

Technical Competencies:

Programming experience

SQL Server programming

SSIS

Any experience in VB.NET, C# will be an advantage

Experience in reporting tools like SSRS, Active Reports and SER will be an advantage

Microsoft Office tools

Behavioural Competencies:

Take ownership of responsibilities

Team player as well as able to work independently

Well organized with the ability to prioritize tasks- coupled with a good planning capability and business analysis methodologies

Strong work ethic

Strong attention to detail

Excellent communications and interpersonal skills

Analytical, logical and practical approach to problem solving

High energy level and the ability to multitask, provide input to team members and to share and disseminate information

Able to work under pressure

Be pro-active

Be willing to learn the Asset Management environment

Learn more/Apply for this position