Core Network Engineer

The Role: The key function of the role is to ensure stability of the core network and that it performs within set thresholds defined by the business.

The candidate will be required to provide advanced 3rd tier support to customer queries, assisting with scoping of customer WAN deployments and configuring customer/infrastructure environments.

Duties/Responsibilities:

Perform network maintenance and configuration in accordance with change control procedures for core devices such as switches, routers and firewalls.

Planning capacity of the core network as well as peering partners is key.

Responsible for the core IP network as well as transmission.

Provide an escalation path for second line engineers as well as management.

Actively monitor core infrastructure and help deploy new PoPs within the iOCO Carrier, national and international network.

Configure new PoPs and customer edge equipment, as well as implement these PoPs and customer edge equipment.

Actively involved in customer-based solutions and implementations to design standards for support and implementation engineers.

Liaise with 3rd party providers for interconnects and design elements.

Actively deal with other providers to setup peering both multilateral and bilateral, add these on Arbor to monitor traffic in and out of the AS.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

Matric

Higher Certificate (NQF Level 5) or National Diploma (NQF Level 6)

Preferred Qualification

CCNP/CCIE

HCNP/HCIE

JNCIA/JNCIS-SP/JNCIP-SP

Mikrotik MTCNA

Experience required:

LAN/ WAN design

Switching

MPLS

Traffic Engineering

Firewalling (Fortigate/Juniper SRX)

Huawei Routers and Switches (NE40/NE20/CE8800/S5720/S6730)

Juniper Routers (MX5/MX80/MX104/MX240/MX960)

Extreme Switching

Routing (BGP/ISIS/OSPF /EIGRP)

Key Accountabilities:

Take accountability and ownership

Proactive approach to tasks and outputs

Maintaining and improving a stable core network environment

Structured and planned approach to daily tasks and follow up??s

Professionalism in all customer and internal correspondence

Personality and Attributes:

Attention to detail is imperative

Ability to multi-task is essential

Have a sense of urgency and able to perform under pressure

Ability to adapt to change

Open to learn and grow

