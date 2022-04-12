Data Analyst at Datonomy Solutions

We are seeking a Data Analyst for our client in the Banking Industry.

Job Description: The program is known data transformation program which drives certain standards for the home loans division. The division also has numerous reporting requirements from various sources.

Contract Duration: May 2022 – December 2022 (with chance of renewal)

Location: To begin remotely, until hybrid model is introduced. On-site location is Sandton, Johanessburg when hybrid model is used.

Technology specifications: Power BI, Hadoop, Ambari & Denodo

Desired Skills:

Data

Analyst

Power BI

Learn more/Apply for this position