Data Analyst at Datonomy Solutions

We are seeking a Data Analyst for our client in the Banking Industry.
Job Description: The program is known data transformation program which drives certain standards for the home loans division. The division also has numerous reporting requirements from various sources.
Contract Duration: May 2022 – December 2022 (with chance of renewal)
Location: To begin remotely, until hybrid model is introduced. On-site location is Sandton, Johanessburg when hybrid model is used.
Technology specifications: Power BI, Hadoop, Ambari & Denodo
Desired Skills:
- Data
- Analyst
- Power BI